Search WooCommerce.com themes, extensions, and documentation directly from Raycast. Zero configuration required - just install and go.
|Command
|Keywords
|Description
|Search Woo Products
wce
|Search themes, extensions & services
|Search Woo Docs
wcd
|Search documentation & guides
Just type
wce or
wcd in Raycast!
No API keys or extra configuration needed. The extension uses WooCommerce.com's public search API.
Get the source
Download/copy the project folder, or clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/shameemreza/woo-marketplace-search.git
cd woo-marketplace-search
Install dependencies
npm install
Start the extension
npm run dev
This registers the extension in Raycast in development mode with hot reload.
Use in Raycast
wce for products or
wcd for docs
Note: The extension will appear at the top of Raycast's root search while running in dev mode. You only need to run
npm run devonce -- it stays registered until you stop the dev server or uninstall it.
npm install # Install dependencies
npm run dev # Development mode (hot reload)
npm run build # Build for production
npm run lint # Lint code
npm run fix-lint # Auto-fix lint issues
woo-marketplace-search/
├── src/
│ ├── api.ts # Algolia API integration & utilities
│ ├── types.ts # TypeScript type definitions
│ ├── search-extensions.tsx # Products search command
│ └── search-docs.tsx # Docs search command
├── assets/
│ ├── icon.png # Extension icon
│ └── command-icon.svg # Command icon (SVG)
├── media/ # README screenshots & demo
├── metadata/ # Store screenshots
├── package.json # Raycast extension manifest
├── tsconfig.json # TypeScript configuration
├── CHANGELOG.md # Version history
└── README.md
The extension queries WooCommerce.com's public Algolia search indexes (the same ones that power the site's own search). No authentication or API keys are needed -- it uses publicly available search-only credentials embedded in WooCommerce.com's frontend.
Two indexes are queried:
search-extensions command) -- themes, extensions, and business services
search-docs command) -- documentation, guides, and blog posts
MIT License -- see LICENSE for details.
Shameem Reza -- @shameemreza