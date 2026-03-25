Woo Marketplace Search

Search WooCommerce.com themes, extensions, and documentation directly from Raycast. Zero configuration required - just install and go.

Features

Search Products: Find themes, extensions, and services on WooCommerce.com

Find themes, extensions, and services on WooCommerce.com Search Docs: Search documentation, guides, and blog posts.

Search documentation, guides, and blog posts. Instant Results: Powered by Algolia for fast, real-time search.

Powered by Algolia for fast, real-time search. Vendor Info: View vendor profiles and details.

View vendor profiles and details. Quick Actions: Open in browser, copy URLs, copy titles.

Quick Access

Command Keywords Description Search Woo Products wce Search themes, extensions & services Search Woo Docs wcd Search documentation & guides

Just type wce or wcd in Raycast!

Installation

Prerequisites

Raycast installed

Node.js v18 or higher (includes npm )

Setup (Dev Extension)

No API keys or extra configuration needed. The extension uses WooCommerce.com's public search API.

Get the source Download/copy the project folder, or clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/shameemreza/woo-marketplace-search.git cd woo-marketplace-search Install dependencies npm install Start the extension npm run dev This registers the extension in Raycast in development mode with hot reload. Use in Raycast Open Raycast

Type wce for products or wcd for docs

for products or for docs Start searching!

Note: The extension will appear at the top of Raycast's root search while running in dev mode. You only need to run npm run dev once -- it stays registered until you stop the dev server or uninstall it.

Development

npm install # Install dependencies npm run dev # Development mode (hot reload) npm run build # Build for production npm run lint # Lint code npm run fix-lint # Auto-fix lint issues

Project Structure

woo-marketplace-search/ ├── src/ │ ├── api.ts # Algolia API integration & utilities │ ├── types.ts # TypeScript type definitions │ ├── search-extensions.tsx # Products search command │ └── search-docs.tsx # Docs search command ├── assets/ │ ├── icon.png # Extension icon │ └── command-icon.svg # Command icon (SVG) ├── media/ # README screenshots & demo ├── metadata/ # Store screenshots ├── package.json # Raycast extension manifest ├── tsconfig.json # TypeScript configuration ├── CHANGELOG.md # Version history └── README.md

How It Works

The extension queries WooCommerce.com's public Algolia search indexes (the same ones that power the site's own search). No authentication or API keys are needed -- it uses publicly available search-only credentials embedded in WooCommerce.com's frontend.

Two indexes are queried:

Products ( search-extensions command) -- themes, extensions, and business services

( command) -- themes, extensions, and business services Posts ( search-docs command) -- documentation, guides, and blog posts

License

MIT License -- see LICENSE for details.

Author

Shameem Reza -- @shameemreza