Wiz Controller

Control your Wiz lights directly from Raycast

Setup

You will require finding the ip address of the light. To do that, check this out:

Open the WiZ app and go to the room containing the light. Long-press the light icon or tap the light to open its settings. Tap the dropdown arrow next to the light's name at the top. Select "Device Info". The IP address will be displayed.

Commands

💡 Turn On / Turn Off

Instantly turn your light on or off.

🎨 Set Color

Set your light to a specific color.

Color : Enter a Hex code (e.g., #FF5733 ).

: Enter a Hex code (e.g., ). Brightness: Adjust the brightness from 10% to 100%.

🌡️ Set Temperature

Set the white light temperature.

Temperature : Enter a value between 2200K (Warm) and 6200K (Cool).

: Enter a value between (Warm) and (Cool). Brightness: Adjust the brightness.

🎬 Set Scene

Choose from standard Wiz scenes.