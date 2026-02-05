Wiz Controller
Control your Wiz lights directly from Raycast
Setup
You will require finding the ip address of the light. To do that, check this out:
- Open the WiZ app and go to the room containing the light.
- Long-press the light icon or tap the light to open its settings.
- Tap the dropdown arrow next to the light's name at the top.
- Select "Device Info".
- The IP address will be displayed.
Commands
💡 Turn On / Turn Off
Instantly turn your light on or off.
🎨 Set Color
Set your light to a specific color.
- Color: Enter a Hex code (e.g.,
#FF5733).
- Brightness: Adjust the brightness from 10% to 100%.
🌡️ Set Temperature
Set the white light temperature.
- Temperature: Enter a value between 2200K (Warm) and 6200K (Cool).
- Brightness: Adjust the brightness.
🎬 Set Scene
Choose from standard Wiz scenes.
- Static Scenes: Cozy, Relax, Focus, etc.
- Dynamic Scenes: Ocean, Romance, Party, etc.
- Dynamic scenes allow you to customize the speed (10% - 200%).