Mozaika — Decode Design Systems

Decode any website's real design system — colors (by role), fonts, type scale, radii and the primary button — and search a curated library of shipped product UIs, without leaving Raycast.

Built on Mozaika: a design-reference library for AI coding agents. Every product is decoded into a structured blueprint your agent (or you) can build to — instead of eyeballing a screenshot.

Commands

Decode a Site — type a URL (e.g. linear.app ) and get its decoded design system. Copy it as a ready-to-paste agent prompt ("build to this spec") or as raw JSON, open the source, or jump to the Mozaika library.

— type a URL (e.g. ) and get its decoded design system. Copy it as a ready-to-paste ("build to this spec") or as raw JSON, open the source, or jump to the Mozaika library. Search Design References — search a curated grid of real product screens (pricing, dashboards, onboarding, empty states…) and open any one in Mozaika.

Preferences

Mozaika Token (optional) — paste your Founder/Pro token ( mzk_… ) from mozaika.design/connect to lift the daily decode limit. Anonymous use works without it.

Why

Generated UIs all look the same because the model never studied real products. Mozaika gives you the exact spec — color roles, fonts, type scale, buttons — from products people actually ship.

Learn more at mozaika.design.