StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

SendAI

Your shortcut to everything Solana. At your command bar.
AvatarSendAI
New
Install Extension
Overview

SendAI_White_HIRES_SVG

Your shortcut to everything Solana. At your command bar.

Conversation View

Overview

SendAI Raycast is a Raycast extension that comes with an in-built wallet (protected by Privy) to help you interact with the Solana blockchain using natural language prompts and commands. Manage your wallet, trade tokens, check portfolios, and perform various DeFi operations directly from Raycast.

It has two major mode:

  1. Command Mode [Reommended for Quick Trading Actions]
  2. Agentic Mode [Recommended for Advanced Agentic and Reasoning Actions]

1. Command Mode, powered by Raycast Commands

Trading & Wallet Management powered by Jupiter and Privy

  • Buy Token - Purchase tokens using SOL
  • Sell Token - Sell your tokens for SOL
  • Transfer SPL - Transfer SPL tokens to another wallet address
  • Get Wallet - View your SendAI wallet information
  • Get Portfolio - View your complete token portfolio

Token Information powered by Birdeye

  • Token Overview - Get detailed information about any token
  • Trending Tokens - View the current trending tokens on Solana

Advanced Trading powered by Jupiter

  • Create DCA - Set up Dollar Cost Averaging orders
  • Create Limit Order - Create limit orders for trading
  • Show Limit Orders - View all your active limit orders
  • Show DCA Orders - View all your active DCA orders

2. Agentic Mode, powered by Raycast AI

The extension includes powerful AI actions that you can trigger with natural language, powered by SendAI MCP:

Balance & Portfolio

  • Balance - Check your SOL balance
  • Get SOL Balance - Get your SOL balance specifically
  • Get Token Balance - Check balances of all your tokens
  • Get Portfolio - View your complete portfolio with USD values

Trading Operations

  • Buy Token - Buy tokens using SOL with natural language
  • Sell Token - Sell tokens for SOL
  • Fetch Price - Get current token prices in USDC
  • Get Price History - View token price charts and history

Transfers

  • Transfer - Send SOL to another wallet address
  • Transfer SPL - Transfer SPL tokens to another address
  • Get Wallet Address - Get your wallet's public key

Token Information

  • Get Token - Get comprehensive token information
  • Get Token Data by Ticker - Look up tokens by their symbol/ticker
  • Get Trending Tokens - Fetch currently trending tokens
  • Rugcheck - Do a security analysis of tokens

DeFi & Advanced Features

  • Bridge - Generate cross-chain bridge URLs
  • Onramp - Create MoonPay URLs to buy SOL with fiat
  • Get Top LST - View top Liquid Staking Tokens
  • Lulo Get APY - Check Lending APY rates
  • Lulo Lend - Lend tokens like USDC through Lulo protocol
  • Get LST APY - Get SOL LST APY rates for 1000+ LSTs like JitoSOL, mSOL, hSOL, and more

Token Creation

  • Launch Pump Fun Token - Create and launch new tokens on Pump.fun

Usage Examples

Simply type natural language commands to interact with your Solana wallet:

  • "Buy 10 SEND tokens"
  • "What's my SOL balance?"
  • "Show me trending tokens"
  • "Transfer 5 USDC to [wallet-address]"
  • "What's the price history of SOL?"
  • "Check if this token is safe"

Setup

Just install the extension, login with Google and start using the it. Load with SOL to start taking executing transactions.

Disclaimer:
SendAI Raycast is just a visual interface on Raycast as an extension. All non-custodial, transfer, and trading services are powered by third-party providers such as Jupiter ↗, Birdeye ↗, Privy ↗, and others.

Made by the SendAI Inc. team

Contributors1
Avatarkanishq_khandelwal
Categories
ProductivityFinanceWebDataAI Extensions
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Coda Bookmarks Search logo

Coda Bookmarks Search

Quickly find and open your bookmarked URLs stored in a coda table.

Arc logo

Arc

Search and quickly navigate Arc's history and open tabs

Warp logo

Warp

Open Warp tabs/windows and Launch Configurations.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.