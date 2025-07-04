Your shortcut to everything Solana. At your command bar.

Overview

SendAI Raycast is a Raycast extension that comes with an in-built wallet (protected by Privy) to help you interact with the Solana blockchain using natural language prompts and commands. Manage your wallet, trade tokens, check portfolios, and perform various DeFi operations directly from Raycast.

It has two major mode:

Command Mode [Reommended for Quick Trading Actions] Agentic Mode [Recommended for Advanced Agentic and Reasoning Actions]

1. Command Mode, powered by Raycast Commands

Trading & Wallet Management powered by Jupiter and Privy

Buy Token - Purchase tokens using SOL

- Purchase tokens using SOL Sell Token - Sell your tokens for SOL

- Sell your tokens for SOL Transfer SPL - Transfer SPL tokens to another wallet address

- Transfer SPL tokens to another wallet address Get Wallet - View your SendAI wallet information

- View your SendAI wallet information Get Portfolio - View your complete token portfolio

Token Information powered by Birdeye

Token Overview - Get detailed information about any token

- Get detailed information about any token Trending Tokens - View the current trending tokens on Solana

Advanced Trading powered by Jupiter

Create DCA - Set up Dollar Cost Averaging orders

- Set up Dollar Cost Averaging orders Create Limit Order - Create limit orders for trading

- Create limit orders for trading Show Limit Orders - View all your active limit orders

- View all your active limit orders Show DCA Orders - View all your active DCA orders

2. Agentic Mode, powered by Raycast AI

The extension includes powerful AI actions that you can trigger with natural language, powered by SendAI MCP:

Balance & Portfolio

Balance - Check your SOL balance

- Check your SOL balance Get SOL Balance - Get your SOL balance specifically

- Get your SOL balance specifically Get Token Balance - Check balances of all your tokens

- Check balances of all your tokens Get Portfolio - View your complete portfolio with USD values

Trading Operations

Buy Token - Buy tokens using SOL with natural language

- Buy tokens using SOL with natural language Sell Token - Sell tokens for SOL

- Sell tokens for SOL Fetch Price - Get current token prices in USDC

- Get current token prices in USDC Get Price History - View token price charts and history

Transfers

Transfer - Send SOL to another wallet address

- Send SOL to another wallet address Transfer SPL - Transfer SPL tokens to another address

- Transfer SPL tokens to another address Get Wallet Address - Get your wallet's public key

Token Information

Get Token - Get comprehensive token information

- Get comprehensive token information Get Token Data by Ticker - Look up tokens by their symbol/ticker

- Look up tokens by their symbol/ticker Get Trending Tokens - Fetch currently trending tokens

- Fetch currently trending tokens Rugcheck - Do a security analysis of tokens

DeFi & Advanced Features

Bridge - Generate cross-chain bridge URLs

- Generate cross-chain bridge URLs Onramp - Create MoonPay URLs to buy SOL with fiat

- Create MoonPay URLs to buy SOL with fiat Get Top LST - View top Liquid Staking Tokens

- View top Liquid Staking Tokens Lulo Get APY - Check Lending APY rates

- Check Lending APY rates Lulo Lend - Lend tokens like USDC through Lulo protocol

- Lend tokens like USDC through Lulo protocol Get LST APY - Get SOL LST APY rates for 1000+ LSTs like JitoSOL, mSOL, hSOL, and more

Token Creation

Launch Pump Fun Token - Create and launch new tokens on Pump.fun

Usage Examples

Simply type natural language commands to interact with your Solana wallet:

"Buy 10 SEND tokens"

"What's my SOL balance?"

"Show me trending tokens"

"Transfer 5 USDC to [wallet-address]"

"What's the price history of SOL?"

"Check if this token is safe"

Setup

Just install the extension, login with Google and start using the it. Load with SOL to start taking executing transactions.

Disclaimer:

SendAI Raycast is just a visual interface on Raycast as an extension. All non-custodial, transfer, and trading services are powered by third-party providers such as Jupiter ↗, Birdeye ↗, Privy ↗, and others.

Made by the SendAI Inc. team