A Raycast extension for generating dummy text in both Japanese and English. Easily generate text with a specified character count and copy it to your clipboard.
# Clone this repository
git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git && cd extensions/lipsum
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Link the extension to Raycast
npm run dev
# Publish
npm run publish
If language is not selected, the default language of the Extension settings will be selected.
|Option
|Description
|Number of characters
|Specify the number of characters to generate
|Select Language
|Select Japanese or English
Released under the MIT License.
