Japanese Lorem Ipsum Generator

Generate Japanese / English dummy text
Japanese Lorem Ipsum Generator

A Raycast extension for generating dummy text in both Japanese and English. Easily generate text with a specified character count and copy it to your clipboard.

Features

  • Generate dummy text in both Japanese and English
  • Specify the number of characters
  • Copy to clipboard
  • Streamline your design and development prototyping work

Screencast

https://github.com/user-attachments/assets/c37bc4ad-02c0-4509-a75d-a8137551a003

Development

# Clone this repository
git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git && cd extensions/lipsum

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Link the extension to Raycast
npm run dev

# Publish
npm run publish

Usage

  1. Launch Raycast (default: ⌘Space)
  2. Type "lipsum"
  3. Select the language and character count for the text you want to generate
  4. The generated text will be automatically copied to your clipboard

If language is not selected, the default language of the Extension settings will be selected.

Options

OptionDescription
Number of charactersSpecify the number of characters to generate
Select LanguageSelect Japanese or English

License

Released under the MIT License.

Contributing

  1. Fork this repository
  2. Create a feature branch (git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -m 'Add some amazing feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
  5. Create a Pull Request
