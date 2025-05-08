Japanese Lorem Ipsum Generator

A Raycast extension for generating dummy text in both Japanese and English. Easily generate text with a specified character count and copy it to your clipboard.

Features

Generate dummy text in both Japanese and English

Specify the number of characters

Copy to clipboard

Streamline your design and development prototyping work

Screencast

https://github.com/user-attachments/assets/c37bc4ad-02c0-4509-a75d-a8137551a003

Development

# Clone this repository git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git && cd extensions/lipsum # Install dependencies npm install # Link the extension to Raycast npm run dev # Publish npm run publish

Usage

Launch Raycast (default: ⌘Space ) Type "lipsum" Select the language and character count for the text you want to generate The generated text will be automatically copied to your clipboard

If language is not selected, the default language of the Extension settings will be selected.

Options

Option Description Number of characters Specify the number of characters to generate Select Language Select Japanese or English

License

Released under the MIT License.

Contributing