BCUninstaller
Raycast extension for browsing installed software and sending batch uninstall jobs to BCUninstaller.
Requirements
Setup
- Install BCUninstaller.
- Open the extension's preferences in Raycast.
- Set
BCU Path to one of the following:
- the full path to
BCU-console.exe
- the full path to
BCUninstaller.exe
- the BCUninstaller install directory
Example paths:
C:\Program Files\BCUninstaller\BCU-console.exe
C:\Program Files\BCUninstaller\BCUninstaller.exe
C:\Program Files\BCUninstaller
Notes
- BCUninstaller may show a Windows elevation prompt when exporting apps or starting an uninstall.
- Automatic high-confidence leftover cleanup is disabled by default. You can enable it with the
Auto-Remove High-Confidence Leftovers preference.
- Quiet uninstall support depends on what each installed application exposes to BCUninstaller.