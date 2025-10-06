AirSync Raycast Extension

Control your AirSync macOS app directly from Raycast with this powerful extension.

Features

This extension provides 9 commands to interact with your AirSync app:

1. 📱 Show Status

View detailed information about your connected Android device:

Device name

IP address and port

ADB connection status

Notification count

Device version

2. 🔌 Disconnect Device

Quickly disconnect from your currently connected device with visual feedback.

3. 🔄 Reconnect Device

Reconnect to your last connected device on the current network.

4. 🔔 View Notifications

Browse and interact with all notifications from your Android device:

View notification title, body, and source app with app icons

Reply to notifications

Execute notification actions (Mark as Read, etc.)

Dismiss notifications with ⌘D

with ⌘D Copy notification content

Two-row layout with full-width detail view

5. 🎵 Media Controls

View and control media playback on your device:

Track title, artist, and album art

Playing/paused status

Volume level with visual bar

Like/dislike status

Interactive controls:
- ⌘⇧P: Play/Pause toggle
- ⌘⇧N: Next track
- ⌘⇧B: Previous track
- ⌘⇧L: Like/Unlike track
- ⌘R: Refresh
- ⌘C: Copy track info



6. 🎥 Android Mirror

Launch full device mirroring to view your entire Android screen on macOS.

7. 🖥️ Desktop Mode

Launch desktop mode mirroring (requires Android 15+).

8. 📱 Mirror App

Browse and mirror specific apps from your device:

List all installed apps with icons

Filter by user apps or system apps

See which apps are listening for notifications

Connect ADB directly from the view (⌘A)

Launch any app in mirroring mode

9. 🔗 Connect ADB

Connect to your device via ADB for mirroring features. Provides detailed feedback for:

Successful connection

Connection already in progress

ADB not found (with installation instructions)

Device not found

Various connection errors

Requirements

macOS with AirSync app installed and running

Raycast installed

Node.js 20+ (for development)

Installation

From Source

Clone this repository:

git clone https://github.com/sameerasw/airsync-raycast.git cd airsync-raycast

Install dependencies:

npm install

Run in development mode:

npm run dev

Build for production:

npm run build

Development

Project Structure

airsync-raycast/ ├── src/ │ ├── status.tsx # Device status command │ ├── disconnect.tsx # Disconnect command │ ├── reconnect.tsx # Reconnect command │ ├── notifications.tsx # Notifications list with actions │ ├── reply-notification.tsx # Reply form for notifications │ ├── media.tsx # Media player with controls │ ├── launch-mirroring.tsx # Full device mirroring │ ├── desktop-mode.tsx # Desktop mode mirroring │ ├── mirror-app.tsx # App-specific mirroring │ ├── connect-adb.tsx # ADB connection command │ └── utils/ │ └── applescript.ts # AppleScript utilities ├── assets/ │ └── extension-icon.png # Extension icon (512x512) ├── package.json # Extension manifest └── tsconfig.json # TypeScript configuration

AppleScript Commands Used

The extension communicates with AirSync using these AppleScript commands:

Device Management

tell application "AirSync" to get status - Get device status (returns JSON)

tell application "AirSync" to disconnect - Disconnect from device

tell application "AirSync" to reconnect - Reconnect to device

tell application "AirSync" to connect adb - Connect via ADB

Notifications

tell application "AirSync" to get notifications - Get notifications (returns JSON array)

tell application "AirSync" to notification action "id|action_name|reply_text" - Perform notification action

tell application "AirSync" to dismiss notification "id" - Dismiss notification

Media Controls

tell application "AirSync" to get media - Get media info (returns JSON)

tell application "AirSync" to media control "toggle" - Play/pause

tell application "AirSync" to media control "next" - Next track

tell application "AirSync" to media control "previous" - Previous track

tell application "AirSync" to media control "like" - Like/unlike track

Mirroring

tell application "AirSync" to launch mirroring - Launch full device mirroring

tell application "AirSync" to desktop mode - Launch desktop mode

tell application "AirSync" to get apps - Get list of apps (returns JSON)

tell application "AirSync" to mirror app "package_name" - Mirror specific app

Scripts

npm run dev - Run in development mode with Raycast

npm run build - Build the extension

npm run lint - Lint the code

npm run fix-lint - Fix linting issues

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.

Author

Created by @sameerasw

