Overview

AirSync Raycast Extension

Control your AirSync macOS app directly from Raycast with this powerful extension.

Features

This extension provides 9 commands to interact with your AirSync app:

1. 📱 Show Status

View detailed information about your connected Android device:

  • Device name
  • IP address and port
  • ADB connection status
  • Notification count
  • Device version

2. 🔌 Disconnect Device

Quickly disconnect from your currently connected device with visual feedback.

3. 🔄 Reconnect Device

Reconnect to your last connected device on the current network.

4. 🔔 View Notifications

Browse and interact with all notifications from your Android device:

  • View notification title, body, and source app with app icons
  • Reply to notifications with a text input form
  • Execute notification actions (Mark as Read, etc.)
  • Dismiss notifications with ⌘D
  • Copy notification content
  • Two-row layout with full-width detail view

5. 🎵 Media Controls

View and control media playback on your device:

  • Track title, artist, and album art
  • Playing/paused status
  • Volume level with visual bar
  • Like/dislike status
  • Interactive controls:
    • ⌘⇧P: Play/Pause toggle
    • ⌘⇧N: Next track
    • ⌘⇧B: Previous track
    • ⌘⇧L: Like/Unlike track
    • ⌘R: Refresh
    • ⌘C: Copy track info

6. 🎥 Android Mirror

Launch full device mirroring to view your entire Android screen on macOS.

7. 🖥️ Desktop Mode

Launch desktop mode mirroring (requires Android 15+).

8. 📱 Mirror App

Browse and mirror specific apps from your device:

  • List all installed apps with icons
  • Filter by user apps or system apps
  • See which apps are listening for notifications
  • Connect ADB directly from the view (⌘A)
  • Launch any app in mirroring mode

9. 🔗 Connect ADB

Connect to your device via ADB for mirroring features. Provides detailed feedback for:

  • Successful connection
  • Connection already in progress
  • ADB not found (with installation instructions)
  • Device not found
  • Various connection errors

Requirements

  • macOS with AirSync app installed and running
  • Raycast installed
  • Node.js 20+ (for development)

Installation

From Source

  1. Clone this repository:
git clone https://github.com/sameerasw/airsync-raycast.git
cd airsync-raycast
  1. Install dependencies:
npm install
  1. Run in development mode:
npm run dev
  1. Build for production:
npm run build

Development

Project Structure

airsync-raycast/
├── src/
│   ├── status.tsx              # Device status command
│   ├── disconnect.tsx          # Disconnect command
│   ├── reconnect.tsx           # Reconnect command
│   ├── notifications.tsx       # Notifications list with actions
│   ├── reply-notification.tsx  # Reply form for notifications
│   ├── media.tsx               # Media player with controls
│   ├── launch-mirroring.tsx    # Full device mirroring
│   ├── desktop-mode.tsx        # Desktop mode mirroring
│   ├── mirror-app.tsx          # App-specific mirroring
│   ├── connect-adb.tsx         # ADB connection command
│   └── utils/
│       └── applescript.ts      # AppleScript utilities
├── assets/
│   └── extension-icon.png      # Extension icon (512x512)
├── package.json                # Extension manifest
└── tsconfig.json               # TypeScript configuration

AppleScript Commands Used

The extension communicates with AirSync using these AppleScript commands:

Device Management

  • tell application "AirSync" to get status - Get device status (returns JSON)
  • tell application "AirSync" to disconnect - Disconnect from device
  • tell application "AirSync" to reconnect - Reconnect to device
  • tell application "AirSync" to connect adb - Connect via ADB

Notifications

  • tell application "AirSync" to get notifications - Get notifications (returns JSON array)
  • tell application "AirSync" to notification action "id|action_name|reply_text" - Perform notification action
  • tell application "AirSync" to dismiss notification "id" - Dismiss notification

Media Controls

  • tell application "AirSync" to get media - Get media info (returns JSON)
  • tell application "AirSync" to media control "toggle" - Play/pause
  • tell application "AirSync" to media control "next" - Next track
  • tell application "AirSync" to media control "previous" - Previous track
  • tell application "AirSync" to media control "like" - Like/unlike track

Mirroring

  • tell application "AirSync" to launch mirroring - Launch full device mirroring
  • tell application "AirSync" to desktop mode - Launch desktop mode
  • tell application "AirSync" to get apps - Get list of apps (returns JSON)
  • tell application "AirSync" to mirror app "package_name" - Mirror specific app

Scripts

  • npm run dev - Run in development mode with Raycast
  • npm run build - Build the extension
  • npm run lint - Lint the code
  • npm run fix-lint - Fix linting issues

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.

Author

Created by @sameerasw

Links

Made with ❤️ for the AirSync community

