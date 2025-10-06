Control your AirSync macOS app directly from Raycast with this powerful extension.
This extension provides 9 commands to interact with your AirSync app:
View detailed information about your connected Android device:
Quickly disconnect from your currently connected device with visual feedback.
Reconnect to your last connected device on the current network.
Browse and interact with all notifications from your Android device:
View and control media playback on your device:
Launch full device mirroring to view your entire Android screen on macOS.
Launch desktop mode mirroring (requires Android 15+).
Browse and mirror specific apps from your device:
Connect to your device via ADB for mirroring features. Provides detailed feedback for:
git clone https://github.com/sameerasw/airsync-raycast.git
cd airsync-raycast
npm install
npm run dev
npm run build
airsync-raycast/
├── src/
│ ├── status.tsx # Device status command
│ ├── disconnect.tsx # Disconnect command
│ ├── reconnect.tsx # Reconnect command
│ ├── notifications.tsx # Notifications list with actions
│ ├── reply-notification.tsx # Reply form for notifications
│ ├── media.tsx # Media player with controls
│ ├── launch-mirroring.tsx # Full device mirroring
│ ├── desktop-mode.tsx # Desktop mode mirroring
│ ├── mirror-app.tsx # App-specific mirroring
│ ├── connect-adb.tsx # ADB connection command
│ └── utils/
│ └── applescript.ts # AppleScript utilities
├── assets/
│ └── extension-icon.png # Extension icon (512x512)
├── package.json # Extension manifest
└── tsconfig.json # TypeScript configuration
The extension communicates with AirSync using these AppleScript commands:
tell application "AirSync" to get status - Get device status (returns JSON)
tell application "AirSync" to disconnect - Disconnect from device
tell application "AirSync" to reconnect - Reconnect to device
tell application "AirSync" to connect adb - Connect via ADB
tell application "AirSync" to get notifications - Get notifications (returns JSON array)
tell application "AirSync" to notification action "id|action_name|reply_text" - Perform notification action
tell application "AirSync" to dismiss notification "id" - Dismiss notification
tell application "AirSync" to get media - Get media info (returns JSON)
tell application "AirSync" to media control "toggle" - Play/pause
tell application "AirSync" to media control "next" - Next track
tell application "AirSync" to media control "previous" - Previous track
tell application "AirSync" to media control "like" - Like/unlike track
tell application "AirSync" to launch mirroring - Launch full device mirroring
tell application "AirSync" to desktop mode - Launch desktop mode
tell application "AirSync" to get apps - Get list of apps (returns JSON)
tell application "AirSync" to mirror app "package_name" - Mirror specific app
npm run dev - Run in development mode with Raycast
npm run build - Build the extension
npm run lint - Lint the code
npm run fix-lint - Fix linting issues
MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.
Created by @sameerasw
Made with ❤️ for the AirSync community