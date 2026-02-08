Manage Windows virtual desktops directly from Raycast using AutoHotkey. Brings a hyprland-like experience to Windows.
This extension requires AutoHotkey v2.1-alpha.5 or later. The standard v2.0.x versions will not work.
Install via winget (Recommended):
winget install AutoHotkey.AutoHotkey --version 2.1-alpha.5
Or download manually: AutoHotkey v2.1-alpha.5
Run these commands directly from Raycast search:
|Command
|Description
|Go to Desktop 1-5
|Switch to a specific desktop
|Go to Next/Previous Desktop
|Navigate between desktops
|Move Window to Desktop 1-5
|Move the active window and follow
|Move Window (Stay)
|Move window without switching
|Create Desktop
|Create a new virtual desktop
|Remove Desktop
|Remove the current desktop
|Toggle Pin Window
|Pin/unpin window to all desktops
|Toggle Pin App
|Pin/unpin app to all desktops
|Show Current Desktop
|Display current desktop number
|Show Desktop Count
|Display total number of desktops
Run the "Run Keybindings Daemon" command to enable system-wide keyboard shortcuts:
|Shortcut
|Action
Numpad 1-3
|Go to Desktop 1-3
Numpad 4-6
|Move window to Desktop 1-3 & follow
Numpad 7-9
|Move window to Desktop 1-3 (stay)
Ctrl+Shift+Win+←/→
|Previous/Next desktop
Win+Alt+←/→
|Move window left/right & follow
Alt+Numpad+
|Create desktop & switch
Alt+Numpad-
|Remove current desktop
Numpad 0
|Toggle pin window
Numpad .
|Toggle pin app
F1
|Show current desktop
F2
|Show desktop count
F3
|Exit daemon
Use the "Edit Keybindings" command to customize all shortcuts:
$#1 for Win+1)
Cmd+S to save and reload the daemon
|Symbol
|Key
$
|Hook prefix (recommended)
^
|Ctrl
#
|Win
!
|Alt
+
|Shift
Examples:
$#1 = Win+1
$^#Left = Ctrl+Win+Left
$!+F1 = Alt+Shift+F1
Install AutoHotkey v2.1-alpha.5
winget install AutoHotkey.AutoHotkey --version 2.1-alpha.5
Install the Extension
Start the Daemon
Toggle Pin Window
Make sure you have installed AutoHotkey v2.1-alpha.5 (not v2.0.x):
winget install AutoHotkey.AutoHotkey --version 2.1-alpha.5
You have AutoHotkey v2.0.x installed instead of v2.1-alpha. Uninstall the current version and install the alpha:
winget install AutoHotkey.AutoHotkey --version 2.1-alpha.5
This extension is built on top of the amazing VD.ahk library by @FuPeiJiang.
VD.ahk provides the core virtual desktop functionality for Windows, including:
MIT License - See LICENSE for details.
Created by sameed_majgaonkar