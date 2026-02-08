Virtual Desktop Manager

Manage Windows virtual desktops directly from Raycast using AutoHotkey. Brings a hyprland-like experience to Windows.

Screenshots

Requirements

AutoHotkey v2.1-alpha.5 (Required)

This extension requires AutoHotkey v2.1-alpha.5 or later. The standard v2.0.x versions will not work.

Install via winget (Recommended):

winget install AutoHotkey.AutoHotkey --version 2.1-alpha.5

Or download manually: AutoHotkey v2.1-alpha.5

Features

Raycast Commands

Run these commands directly from Raycast search:

Command Description Go to Desktop 1-5 Switch to a specific desktop Go to Next/Previous Desktop Navigate between desktops Move Window to Desktop 1-5 Move the active window and follow Move Window (Stay) Move window without switching Create Desktop Create a new virtual desktop Remove Desktop Remove the current desktop Toggle Pin Window Pin/unpin window to all desktops Toggle Pin App Pin/unpin app to all desktops Show Current Desktop Display current desktop number Show Desktop Count Display total number of desktops

Background Keybindings Daemon

Run the "Run Keybindings Daemon" command to enable system-wide keyboard shortcuts:

Default Shortcuts (Numpad-based)

Shortcut Action Numpad 1-3 Go to Desktop 1-3 Numpad 4-6 Move window to Desktop 1-3 & follow Numpad 7-9 Move window to Desktop 1-3 (stay) Ctrl+Shift+Win+←/→ Previous/Next desktop Win+Alt+←/→ Move window left/right & follow Alt+Numpad+ Create desktop & switch Alt+Numpad- Remove current desktop Numpad 0 Toggle pin window Numpad . Toggle pin app F1 Show current desktop F2 Show desktop count F3 Exit daemon

Customizable Keybindings

Use the "Edit Keybindings" command to customize all shortcuts:

Select any command from the list Press Enter to edit its hotkey Enter your custom AHK hotkey (e.g., $#1 for Win+1) Press Cmd+S to save and reload the daemon

AHK Hotkey Syntax

Symbol Key $ Hook prefix (recommended) ^ Ctrl # Win ! Alt + Shift

Examples:

$#1 = Win+1

= Win+1 $^#Left = Ctrl+Win+Left

= Ctrl+Win+Left $!+F1 = Alt+Shift+F1

Installation

Install AutoHotkey v2.1-alpha.5 winget install AutoHotkey.AutoHotkey --version 2.1-alpha.5 Or download manually Install the Extension Open Raycast

Search for "Virtual Desktop Manager"

Click Install Start the Daemon Open Raycast and run "Run Keybindings Daemon"

The daemon will run in the background

Usage Tips

Pin frequently used windows (like chat apps) to all desktops using Toggle Pin Window

(like chat apps) to all desktops using Use the daemon for quick keyboard navigation, and Raycast commands for less frequent actions

for quick keyboard navigation, and Raycast commands for less frequent actions Customize your shortcuts in "Edit Keybindings" to match your workflow

in "Edit Keybindings" to match your workflow The daemon automatically reloads when you save changes in Edit Keybindings

Troubleshooting

"AutoHotkey Not Found" Error

Make sure you have installed AutoHotkey v2.1-alpha.5 (not v2.0.x):

winget install AutoHotkey.AutoHotkey --version 2.1-alpha.5

Or download manually

Script Requires v2.1-alpha Error

You have AutoHotkey v2.0.x installed instead of v2.1-alpha. Uninstall the current version and install the alpha:

winget install AutoHotkey.AutoHotkey --version 2.1-alpha.5

Shortcuts Not Working

Make sure the daemon is running (Run "Run Keybindings Daemon") Check if another application is capturing the same shortcuts Try reloading the daemon

Credits

This extension is built on top of the amazing VD.ahk library by @FuPeiJiang.

VD.ahk provides the core virtual desktop functionality for Windows, including:

Switching between desktops

Moving windows between desktops

Pinning windows/apps to all desktops

Desktop creation and removal

And much more!

License

MIT License - See LICENSE for details.

Author

Created by sameed_majgaonkar