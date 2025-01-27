StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Braintick

Manage your tasks, projects, and time tracking with Braintick - your productivity companion
Samarpit Santoki
Overview

Braintick for Raycast

Manage your tasks, projects, and time tracking directly from Raycast with Braintick - your productivity companion.

Features

📊 Dashboard

Get a comprehensive overview of your productivity:

  • Today's progress and completed tasks
  • Active and overdue tasks
  • Time tracked today
  • Quick access to all features

✅ Task Management

  • List Tasks - View all tasks with smart filtering and search
  • Create Tasks - Add tasks with priority, due dates, and project assignment
  • Edit Tasks - Modify existing task details, priorities, and due dates
  • Task Actions - Mark complete, delete, or start timers
  • Smart Sorting - Automatically sorts by priority and due dates
  • Visual Indicators - Color-coded priorities and due date warnings

📁 Project Management

  • List Projects - View all projects with color indicators
  • Create Projects - Add new projects with custom colors
  • Edit Projects - Modify project details
  • Project-based Organization - Link tasks and timers to projects

⏱️ Time Tracking

  • Start/Stop Timers - Track time for projects and tasks
  • Edit Timers - Modify existing timer entries (start/end times, project, task, description)
  • Timer List - View all time entries with durations
  • Billable Hours - Mark time as billable
  • Today's Hours - See total time tracked today
  • Active Timer Indicator - Always know when a timer is running

🔄 Huly Integration

  • Sync tasks with Huly project management
  • Visual indicators for synced items
  • Seamless workflow integration

Installation

  1. Install the extension from the Raycast Store
  2. Open Raycast and search for "Braintick"
  3. Open the extension preferences and enter your Braintick email and password
  4. Start managing your productivity!

Setup

Prerequisites

  • Raycast v1.50.0 or later
  • Valid Braintick account
  • Braintick backend server access

Configuration

  1. Open Raycast preferences
  2. Navigate to Extensions → Braintick
  3. Enter your Braintick account credentials:
    • Email: Your Braintick account email
    • Password: Your Braintick account password
  4. Save preferences and start using the extension

Screenshots

Screenshots will be added here to showcase the extension's features and interface.

Commands

CommandDescriptionShortcut
DashboardOverview of tasks, projects, and timers-
List TasksView and manage all tasks-
Create TaskAdd a new task⌘ N
List ProjectsView all projects-
Create ProjectAdd a new project-
List TimersView time tracking entries-
Start TimerBegin tracking time⌘ T

Action Shortcuts

ActionShortcutDescription
Edit Timer⌘ EEdit timer details
Delete Timer⌘ DeleteDelete timer entry
Delete Task⌘ DeleteDelete task
Task Details⌘ DView task details

Keyboard Shortcuts

Task Actions

  • ⌘ N - Create new task
  • ⌘ T - Start timer for task
  • ⌘ D - Show task details
  • ⌘ Delete - Delete task

Timer Actions

  • ⌘ E - Edit timer details
  • ⌘ Delete - Delete timer entry

UI Features

Visual Enhancements

  • Color-coded priorities - Urgent (Red), High (Orange), Medium (Yellow), Low (Blue)
  • Due date indicators - Overdue (Red), Today (Orange), Upcoming (Yellow/Green)
  • Project tags - Colored badges matching project colors
  • Statistics - Real-time counts for active, completed, and overdue tasks
  • Smart sorting - Automatic prioritization by status, priority, and due date

Search & Filter

  • Full-text search - Search across task titles, descriptions, and projects
  • Status filters - Quickly filter by All, Active, or Completed tasks
  • Smart keywords - Enhanced search matching for better results

Rich Details

  • Formatted task details - Beautiful markdown-formatted task information
  • Complete metadata - Priority, due dates, project, creation date
  • Quick actions - Access all actions from detail view

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

Authentication Errors

  • Verify your email and password are correct
  • Ensure your Braintick account is active
  • Check your internet connection

Timer Not Starting

  • Make sure you've selected a project
  • Verify the backend server is running
  • Check for any error messages in the console

Data Not Syncing

  • Ensure you're connected to the internet
  • Verify your Braintick backend server is accessible
  • Try logging out and logging back in

Getting Help

If you encounter issues not covered here:

  1. Check the extension preferences for configuration errors
  2. Verify your Braintick account status
  3. Ensure all prerequisites are met

Requirements

  • Raycast v1.50.0 or later
  • Braintick backend server running
  • Valid Braintick account
  • Internet connection for data synchronization

License

MIT License - See LICENSE file for details.

Contributing

This extension is part of the Braintick ecosystem. For feature requests or bug reports, please contact the development team.

© 2025 Samarpit Inc. All rights reserved.

  • macOS
Productivity Developer Tools
