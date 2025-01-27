Braintick for Raycast

Manage your tasks, projects, and time tracking directly from Raycast with Braintick - your productivity companion.

Features

📊 Dashboard

Get a comprehensive overview of your productivity:

Today's progress and completed tasks

Active and overdue tasks

Time tracked today

Quick access to all features

✅ Task Management

List Tasks - View all tasks with smart filtering and search

- View all tasks with smart filtering and search Create Tasks - Add tasks with priority, due dates, and project assignment

- Add tasks with priority, due dates, and project assignment Edit Tasks - Modify existing task details, priorities, and due dates

- Modify existing task details, priorities, and due dates Task Actions - Mark complete, delete, or start timers

- Mark complete, delete, or start timers Smart Sorting - Automatically sorts by priority and due dates

- Automatically sorts by priority and due dates Visual Indicators - Color-coded priorities and due date warnings

📁 Project Management

List Projects - View all projects with color indicators

- View all projects with color indicators Create Projects - Add new projects with custom colors

- Add new projects with custom colors Edit Projects - Modify project details

- Modify project details Project-based Organization - Link tasks and timers to projects

⏱️ Time Tracking

Start/Stop Timers - Track time for projects and tasks

- Track time for projects and tasks Edit Timers - Modify existing timer entries (start/end times, project, task, description)

- Modify existing timer entries (start/end times, project, task, description) Timer List - View all time entries with durations

- View all time entries with durations Billable Hours - Mark time as billable

- Mark time as billable Today's Hours - See total time tracked today

- See total time tracked today Active Timer Indicator - Always know when a timer is running

🔄 Huly Integration

Sync tasks with Huly project management

Visual indicators for synced items

Seamless workflow integration

Installation

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Open Raycast and search for "Braintick" Open the extension preferences and enter your Braintick email and password Start managing your productivity!

Setup

Prerequisites

Raycast v1.50.0 or later

Valid Braintick account

Braintick backend server access

Configuration

Open Raycast preferences Navigate to Extensions → Braintick Enter your Braintick account credentials: Email : Your Braintick account email

: Your Braintick account email Password: Your Braintick account password Save preferences and start using the extension

Screenshots

Screenshots will be added here to showcase the extension's features and interface.

Commands

Command Description Shortcut Dashboard Overview of tasks, projects, and timers - List Tasks View and manage all tasks - Create Task Add a new task ⌘ N List Projects View all projects - Create Project Add a new project - List Timers View time tracking entries - Start Timer Begin tracking time ⌘ T

Action Shortcuts

Action Shortcut Description Edit Timer ⌘ E Edit timer details Delete Timer ⌘ Delete Delete timer entry Delete Task ⌘ Delete Delete task Task Details ⌘ D View task details

Keyboard Shortcuts

Task Actions

⌘ N - Create new task

- Create new task ⌘ T - Start timer for task

- Start timer for task ⌘ D - Show task details

- Show task details ⌘ Delete - Delete task

Timer Actions

⌘ E - Edit timer details

- Edit timer details ⌘ Delete - Delete timer entry

UI Features

Visual Enhancements

Color-coded priorities - Urgent (Red), High (Orange), Medium (Yellow), Low (Blue)

- Urgent (Red), High (Orange), Medium (Yellow), Low (Blue) Due date indicators - Overdue (Red), Today (Orange), Upcoming (Yellow/Green)

- Overdue (Red), Today (Orange), Upcoming (Yellow/Green) Project tags - Colored badges matching project colors

- Colored badges matching project colors Statistics - Real-time counts for active, completed, and overdue tasks

- Real-time counts for active, completed, and overdue tasks Smart sorting - Automatic prioritization by status, priority, and due date

Search & Filter

Full-text search - Search across task titles, descriptions, and projects

- Search across task titles, descriptions, and projects Status filters - Quickly filter by All, Active, or Completed tasks

- Quickly filter by All, Active, or Completed tasks Smart keywords - Enhanced search matching for better results

Rich Details

Formatted task details - Beautiful markdown-formatted task information

- Beautiful markdown-formatted task information Complete metadata - Priority, due dates, project, creation date

- Priority, due dates, project, creation date Quick actions - Access all actions from detail view

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

Authentication Errors

Verify your email and password are correct

Ensure your Braintick account is active

Check your internet connection

Timer Not Starting

Make sure you've selected a project

Verify the backend server is running

Check for any error messages in the console

Data Not Syncing

Ensure you're connected to the internet

Verify your Braintick backend server is accessible

Try logging out and logging back in

Getting Help

If you encounter issues not covered here:

Check the extension preferences for configuration errors Verify your Braintick account status Ensure all prerequisites are met

Requirements

Raycast v1.50.0 or later

Braintick backend server running

Valid Braintick account

Internet connection for data synchronization

License

MIT License - See LICENSE file for details.

Contributing

This extension is part of the Braintick ecosystem. For feature requests or bug reports, please contact the development team.

© 2025 Samarpit Inc. All rights reserved.