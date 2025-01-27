Braintick for Raycast
Manage your tasks, projects, and time tracking directly from Raycast with Braintick - your productivity companion.
Features
📊 Dashboard
Get a comprehensive overview of your productivity:
- Today's progress and completed tasks
- Active and overdue tasks
- Time tracked today
- Quick access to all features
✅ Task Management
- List Tasks - View all tasks with smart filtering and search
- Create Tasks - Add tasks with priority, due dates, and project assignment
- Edit Tasks - Modify existing task details, priorities, and due dates
- Task Actions - Mark complete, delete, or start timers
- Smart Sorting - Automatically sorts by priority and due dates
- Visual Indicators - Color-coded priorities and due date warnings
📁 Project Management
- List Projects - View all projects with color indicators
- Create Projects - Add new projects with custom colors
- Edit Projects - Modify project details
- Project-based Organization - Link tasks and timers to projects
⏱️ Time Tracking
- Start/Stop Timers - Track time for projects and tasks
- Edit Timers - Modify existing timer entries (start/end times, project, task, description)
- Timer List - View all time entries with durations
- Billable Hours - Mark time as billable
- Today's Hours - See total time tracked today
- Active Timer Indicator - Always know when a timer is running
🔄 Huly Integration
- Sync tasks with Huly project management
- Visual indicators for synced items
- Seamless workflow integration
Installation
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
- Open Raycast and search for "Braintick"
- Open the extension preferences and enter your Braintick email and password
- Start managing your productivity!
Setup
Prerequisites
- Raycast v1.50.0 or later
- Valid Braintick account
- Braintick backend server access
Configuration
- Open Raycast preferences
- Navigate to Extensions → Braintick
- Enter your Braintick account credentials:
- Email: Your Braintick account email
- Password: Your Braintick account password
- Save preferences and start using the extension
Screenshots
Screenshots will be added here to showcase the extension's features and interface.
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Shortcut
|Dashboard
|Overview of tasks, projects, and timers
|-
|List Tasks
|View and manage all tasks
|-
|Create Task
|Add a new task
⌘ N
|List Projects
|View all projects
|-
|Create Project
|Add a new project
|-
|List Timers
|View time tracking entries
|-
|Start Timer
|Begin tracking time
⌘ T
Action Shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Description
|Edit Timer
⌘ E
|Edit timer details
|Delete Timer
⌘ Delete
|Delete timer entry
|Delete Task
⌘ Delete
|Delete task
|Task Details
⌘ D
|View task details
Keyboard Shortcuts
Task Actions
-
⌘ N - Create new task
-
⌘ T - Start timer for task
-
⌘ D - Show task details
-
⌘ Delete - Delete task
Timer Actions
-
⌘ E - Edit timer details
-
⌘ Delete - Delete timer entry
UI Features
Visual Enhancements
- Color-coded priorities - Urgent (Red), High (Orange), Medium (Yellow), Low (Blue)
- Due date indicators - Overdue (Red), Today (Orange), Upcoming (Yellow/Green)
- Project tags - Colored badges matching project colors
- Statistics - Real-time counts for active, completed, and overdue tasks
- Smart sorting - Automatic prioritization by status, priority, and due date
Search & Filter
- Full-text search - Search across task titles, descriptions, and projects
- Status filters - Quickly filter by All, Active, or Completed tasks
- Smart keywords - Enhanced search matching for better results
Rich Details
- Formatted task details - Beautiful markdown-formatted task information
- Complete metadata - Priority, due dates, project, creation date
- Quick actions - Access all actions from detail view
Troubleshooting
Common Issues
Authentication Errors
- Verify your email and password are correct
- Ensure your Braintick account is active
- Check your internet connection
Timer Not Starting
- Make sure you've selected a project
- Verify the backend server is running
- Check for any error messages in the console
Data Not Syncing
- Ensure you're connected to the internet
- Verify your Braintick backend server is accessible
- Try logging out and logging back in
Getting Help
If you encounter issues not covered here:
- Check the extension preferences for configuration errors
- Verify your Braintick account status
- Ensure all prerequisites are met
Requirements
- Raycast v1.50.0 or later
- Braintick backend server running
- Valid Braintick account
- Internet connection for data synchronization
License
MIT License - See LICENSE file for details.
Contributing
This extension is part of the Braintick ecosystem. For feature requests or bug reports, please contact the development team.
© 2025 Samarpit Inc. All rights reserved.