Manage your pass-compatible password vault without leaving Raycast
🔎 Search your vault 📋 Copy and paste fields 🔐 Generate passwords and passphrases ⏱️ Use TOTP codes 🔄 Sync with Git
The extension needs a local GPG installation because
rpass encrypts and decrypts entries on your machine:
rpass git ...
This is a Raycast extension that uses the
rpass CLI under the hood.
rpass
Install the CLI from crates.io:
cargo install rpass-cli
Or download a binary from the
rpass-cli releases.
Raycast may not inherit the same
PATH as your shell. The extension automatically checks common locations such as
~/.cargo/bin/rpass,
/opt/homebrew/bin/rpass, and
/usr/local/bin/rpass. If it still cannot find
rpass, set its absolute path in the extension preference rpass Executable Path. For Cargo installs on macOS, this is usually:
/Users/<you>/.cargo/bin/rpass
Auto-detection is tuned for macOS/Linux locations, so on Windows you should set the executable preferences explicitly if
rpass and
gpg are not already on your
PATH:
C:\Users\<you>\.cargo\bin\rpass.exe
C:\Program Files (x86)\GnuPG\bin\gpg.exe (installed by Gpg4win)
rpass uses the standard password-store format: entries are encrypted files such as
example/login.gpg, recipients are stored in
.gpg-id, and decrypted entries keep the password on the first line.
By default, the extension uses:
~/.password-store
You can choose a different folder in the extension preference Password Store Directory.
If the selected store does not exist or has no
.gpg-id, the extension will show a setup form. Enter one or more GPG recipients, such as an email, key ID, or fingerprint, and the extension will initialize the store for you.
If your password store is a Git repository, write commands are committed automatically by
rpass. Use the Sync Vault command to initialize Git for a new store, view recent history, pull changes, or push local commits.
The extension provides commands for common password-store workflows:
When opening an encrypted entry, the extension may ask for your GPG passphrase. It uses
rpass --passphrase-stdin so the passphrase is passed through stdin, not through command-line arguments.
If decrypting entries times out, GPG may be waiting for pinentry. For non-interactive unlocks, enable loopback pinentry.
Edit
~/.gnupg/gpg-agent.conf and add:
allow-loopback-pinentry
Restart gpg-agent:
gpgconf --kill gpg-agent
Edit
%APPDATA%\gnupg\gpg-agent.conf and add:
allow-loopback-pinentry
Restart gpg-agent:
gpgconf --kill gpg-agent
This does not change GPG cache durations. It only allows
rpass --passphrase-stdin to pass the passphrase directly to GPG instead of opening a pinentry UI.
The extension relies on the
rpass CLI and GnuPG, so the same security model applies:
rpass list --json and does not decrypt entries in bulk;
gpg-agent before prompting again.
Install dependencies:
npm install
Run the extension in Raycast development mode:
npm run dev
Run checks before declaring work done:
npx tsc --noEmit
npm test
npm run lint -- --exit-on-error --non-interactive