Search Effect documentation with speed, focus, and intentionality
Features · Commands · AI Extension
This extension keeps Effect documentation close without trying to replace the docs themselves. The goal is to make discovery feel natural: search quickly, open the source of truth in the browser, and copy the small pieces that help you stay in flow.
The design prioritizes intentionality over novelty. Guides and API reference entries live in one focused command, while AI support remains a helpful layer for explanations rather than the primary way to read documentation.
Focused Documentation Search
Clean API Discovery
Useful Actions
AI-Assisted Learning
@effect-docs in Raycast AI Chat
Searches Effect guides and API reference entries in one place.
Use the dropdown in the search bar to choose a scope:
API results use the module name as a subtitle, making entries like
Effect.flatMap,
Array.flatMap, and
Option.flatMap easier to distinguish at a glance.
[!NOTE] Documentation pages open in the browser to preserve the original formatting and avoid rendering dense docs inline.
Ask a freeform question about Effect and receive a concise answer with practical TypeScript examples.
Example questions:
How do I handle errors?
What is the difference between Effect.gen and pipe?
When should I use Layer?
[!IMPORTANT] Raycast AI access requires Raycast Pro. If AI is unavailable, the command shows a fallback message and a link to the Effect Discord.
Effect Docs includes AI tools that work inside Raycast AI Chat.
Try prompts such as:
@effect-docs how do I handle errors?
@effect-docs explain Effect.flatMap
@effect-docs when should I use Layer?
@effect-docs search the API for Schedule
The AI extension can search:
|Action
|Description
|Open in Browser
|Open the guide on the Effect website
|Explain with AI
|Ask Raycast AI for a short explanation
|Copy URL
|Copy the guide URL
|Action
|Description
|Open in Browser
|Open the API reference page
|Explain with AI
|Ask Raycast AI for a short explanation and example
|Copy Module Import
|Copy an import such as
import * as Effect from "effect/Effect"
|Copy URL
|Copy the API reference URL
|Shortcut
|Action
⌘
1
|Show all results
⌘
2
|Show guides
⌘
3
|Show API reference
Effect Docs uses public documentation sources:
https://effect.website/llms.txt
https://tim-smart.github.io/effect-io-ai/
Results are cached locally to keep the extension fast and reduce network requests. Stale cached results are returned immediately while the cache refreshes in the background.