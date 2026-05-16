Effect Docs Search Effect documentation with speed, focus, and intentionality

Features · Commands · AI Extension

About

This extension keeps Effect documentation close without trying to replace the docs themselves. The goal is to make discovery feel natural: search quickly, open the source of truth in the browser, and copy the small pieces that help you stay in flow.

The design prioritizes intentionality over novelty. Guides and API reference entries live in one focused command, while AI support remains a helpful layer for explanations rather than the primary way to read documentation.

Features

Focused Documentation Search Search Effect guides and API reference from Raycast Switch between all results, guides, and API reference Paginated custom results keep the command responsive with thousands of API entries

Clean API Discovery API entries show their module as a subtitle for quick scanning Effect module results are prioritized first Search prioritizes direct title and API name matches over broad description matches

Useful Actions Open documentation pages in the browser Copy module import statements Copy documentation URLs Ask AI to explain a guide or API entry when more context is helpful

AI-Assisted Learning Ask freeform Effect questions with Ask Effect Docs Use @effect-docs in Raycast AI Chat Search guides and API reference through AI tools



Commands

Search Docs

Searches Effect guides and API reference entries in one place.

Use the dropdown in the search bar to choose a scope:

All results

Guides

API Reference

API results use the module name as a subtitle, making entries like Effect.flatMap , Array.flatMap , and Option.flatMap easier to distinguish at a glance.

[!NOTE] Documentation pages open in the browser to preserve the original formatting and avoid rendering dense docs inline.

Ask Effect Docs

Ask a freeform question about Effect and receive a concise answer with practical TypeScript examples.

Example questions:

How do I handle errors?

What is the difference between Effect.gen and pipe?

When should I use Layer?

[!IMPORTANT] Raycast AI access requires Raycast Pro. If AI is unavailable, the command shows a fallback message and a link to the Effect Discord.

AI Extension

Effect Docs includes AI tools that work inside Raycast AI Chat.

Try prompts such as:

@effect-docs how do I handle errors?

@effect-docs explain Effect.flatMap

@effect-docs when should I use Layer?

@effect-docs search the API for Schedule

The AI extension can search:

Effect guides for concepts, tutorials, and patterns

Effect API reference for modules, functions, and types

Actions

Guide Results

Action Description Open in Browser Open the guide on the Effect website Explain with AI Ask Raycast AI for a short explanation Copy URL Copy the guide URL

API Reference Results

Action Description Open in Browser Open the API reference page Explain with AI Ask Raycast AI for a short explanation and example Copy Module Import Copy an import such as import * as Effect from "effect/Effect" Copy URL Copy the API reference URL

Search Scope Shortcuts

Shortcut Action ⌘ 1 Show all results ⌘ 2 Show guides ⌘ 3 Show API reference

Data Sources

Effect Docs uses public documentation sources:

Guides from https://effect.website/llms.txt

API reference from https://tim-smart.github.io/effect-io-ai/

Results are cached locally to keep the extension fast and reduce network requests. Stale cached results are returned immediately while the cache refreshes in the background.

Notes