Control Dondori — a floating todo app for macOS — straight from Raycast: browse today's tasks, add tasks with natural-language input, control timers, and jump to any window.
The window commands (Open Todos, Open Notes, Open Calendar, Open Task Pool, Toggle Focus Mode) work via
dondori:// deep links and don't need the integration toggle — they can even launch the app if it isn't running.
|Command
|What it does
|Today's Tasks
|Lists today's tasks grouped by status. Actions: Open in App (⏎), Toggle Done (⌘D), Start/Stop Timer (⌘T). Shows priority, tracked time, and a running-timer indicator.
|Quick Add
|Adds a task from one natural-language string:
Buy milk tomorrow 15:00 #home. Supports dates, times, #tags, priority, and recurrence.
|Open Todos
|Opens the main todo panel.
|Open Notes
|Opens Floating Notes.
|Open Calendar
|Opens the calendar grid.
|Open Task Pool
|Opens the backlog task pool.
|Toggle Focus Mode
|Toggles focus mode.
If Today's Tasks or Quick Add report that Dondori is unreachable, make sure the app is running and Raycast integration is enabled in Settings. Quick Add automatically falls back to a deep link when the socket is unavailable.