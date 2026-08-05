Dondori

Control Dondori — a floating todo app for macOS — straight from Raycast: browse today's tasks, add tasks with natural-language input, control timers, and jump to any window.

Requirements

Dondori.app installed — download for macOS (free, notarized). Raycast integration enabled in the app: open Dondori → Settings → General → Raycast integration. This starts the local socket that the task list and timer commands use.

The window commands (Open Todos, Open Notes, Open Calendar, Open Task Pool, Toggle Focus Mode) work via dondori:// deep links and don't need the integration toggle — they can even launch the app if it isn't running.

Commands

Command What it does Today's Tasks Lists today's tasks grouped by status. Actions: Open in App (⏎), Toggle Done (⌘D), Start/Stop Timer (⌘T). Shows priority, tracked time, and a running-timer indicator. Quick Add Adds a task from one natural-language string: Buy milk tomorrow 15:00 #home . Supports dates, times, #tags, priority, and recurrence. Open Todos Opens the main todo panel. Open Notes Opens Floating Notes. Open Calendar Opens the calendar grid. Open Task Pool Opens the backlog task pool. Toggle Focus Mode Toggles focus mode.

Troubleshooting

If Today's Tasks or Quick Add report that Dondori is unreachable, make sure the app is running and Raycast integration is enabled in Settings. Quick Add automatically falls back to a deep link when the socket is unavailable.