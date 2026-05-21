BetterAudio for Raycast

Control BetterAudio from Raycast.

This extension gives you quick access to:

system volume and mute controls

audio device switching

per-app audio management

media playback controls

Bluetooth audio device status

a persistent menu bar command

Requirements

Before using this extension, make sure you have:

BetterAudio.app installed BetterAudio running The BetterAudio CLI installed

The Raycast extension talks to BetterAudio through the betteraudio CLI.

Setup

1. Install BetterAudio

Install and launch BetterAudio on your Mac.

2. Install the CLI

In BetterAudio, open:

Settings → General → CLI

Then click Install.

The CLI interface should be installed in the /usr/local/bin/betteraudio directory

Troubleshooting

“BetterAudio CLI not found”

Install the CLI from BetterAudio → Settings → General → CLI

Or set the correct path in the extension preferences

“BetterAudio is not running”

Launch BetterAudio.app

Wait a moment for the CLI server to start

Run the command again in Raycast

Development checklist

Before publishing, validate the extension locally: