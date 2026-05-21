BetterAudio for Raycast
Control BetterAudio from Raycast.
This extension gives you quick access to:
- system volume and mute controls
- audio device switching
- per-app audio management
- media playback controls
- Bluetooth audio device status
- a persistent menu bar command
Requirements
Before using this extension, make sure you have:
- BetterAudio.app installed
- BetterAudio running
- The BetterAudio CLI installed
The Raycast extension talks to BetterAudio through the
betteraudio CLI.
Setup
1. Install BetterAudio
Install and launch BetterAudio on your Mac.
2. Install the CLI
In BetterAudio, open:
Settings → General → CLI
Then click Install.
The CLI interface should be installed in the
/usr/local/bin/betteraudio directory
Troubleshooting
“BetterAudio CLI not found”
- Install the CLI from BetterAudio → Settings → General → CLI
- Or set the correct path in the extension preferences
“BetterAudio is not running”
- Launch BetterAudio.app
- Wait a moment for the CLI server to start
- Run the command again in Raycast
Development checklist
Before publishing, validate the extension locally:
npm run lint
npm run build