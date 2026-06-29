WiiM Remote Extension

WiiM Remote is a Raycast extension to control WiiM devices.

Installation 🛠️

To install the WiiM Remote extension, follow these steps:

Open Raycast. Search for Store and navigate to the Raycast Store. Search for WiiM Remote and click Install .

This extension will automatically try to detect your WiiM device. Make sure this computer is connected to the same local network as the device you are intending to control.

If you have multiple WiiM devices on your network, you can select which one to control using the Select Device command in the Raycast command palette. You can also set a default IP address in the extension preferences if you want to always connect to a specific device. Device selection order is prioritized as follows:

The IP address specified in the extension preferences. The IP address of the last connected device. The first device detected on the network.

Usage 🚀

Once installed, simply trigger the Raycast command palette and search for the WiiM Remote commands.

Controls ✨

Playback

Current Track - Displays the current track information and album art.

- Displays the current track information and album art. Play/Pause - Toggles the playback state.

- Toggles the playback state. Next Track - Skips to the next track.

- Skips to the next track. Previous Track - Skips to the previous track.

- Skips to the previous track. Set Volume - Sets the volume to a specified level between 0 and 100 .

- Sets the volume to a specified level between and . Turn Volume Up - Increases the volume by a specified step.

- Increases the volume by a specified step. Turn Volume Down - Decreases the volume by a specified step.

- Decreases the volume by a specified step. Toggle Mute - Toggles the mute state.

Settings

Select Device - Lets you select a WiiM device to control.

- Lets you select a WiiM device to control. Select Preset - Lets you select a preset.

- Lets you select a preset. Switch Input - Lets you switch the input source.

- Lets you switch the input source. Toggle EQ - Toggles the equalizer.

- Toggles the equalizer. Set EQ Preset - Lets you set the equalizer preset.

Preferences ⚙️