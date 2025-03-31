Simple HTTP Extension

Simple HTTP is a Raycast extension to serve a directory with a local HTTP server.

Installation 🛠️

To install the Simple HTTP extension, follow these steps:

Open Raycast. Search for "Store" and navigate to the Raycast Store. Search for "Simple HTTP" and click "Install."

Note:

You need to have Python 3.7 or newer installed on your system to use this extension. On macOS, Python is bundled with the Command Line Tools. To install Command Line Tools, run xcode-select --install in the terminal. The extension expects python3 to be available in your PATH.

Usage 🚀

Once installed, simply trigger the Raycast command palette and search for the Simple HTTP commands.

Features ✨

1. Manage Simple Http

This command will show a form which allows you to specify the port and directory to serve. You can also choose to open the URL in your default browser once the server is started.

2. Simple Http Status

This command will show the current status of the HTTP server (Running or Not Running).

Preferences ⚙️

1. Default Port

You can set the default port to use when serving a directory. The default port is 8000 .

2. Default Directory