Project Hub

Organize and manage your project-related links in one place.

Features

Create and manage projects with customizable colors

Organize links within projects with automatic favicons

Quick search through projects and links

Open all project links with a single command

Keyboard shortcuts for efficient navigation

Usage

Open Raycast and search for "Manage Projects" Create a new project ( Cmd + N ) Add links to your project ( Cmd + N ) Use keyboard shortcuts to manage your content: Cmd + N : Create new project/link

+ : Create new project/link Cmd + E : Edit project/link

+ : Edit project/link Cmd + C : Copy link URL

+ : Copy link URL Cmd + Shift + O : Open all links

+ + : Open all links Cmd + Shift + Backspace : Delete item

Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please file them in the Raycast Extensions Repository.