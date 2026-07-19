Workflowy
Search, capture, and manage your Workflowy account from Raycast.
What it does
- Search your Workflowy graph from a local SQLite cache
- Capture quickly to your default destination or directly to Today
- Choose a destination, note, and item type with Advanced Capture
- Open Workflowy shortcuts and your own saved bookmarks
- Browse a Workflowy location, drill into child items, and add new items in place
- Browse tags and complete tasks without leaving Raycast
- Sync your local cache on demand, with background refresh when the cache is stale
Requirements
Setup
- Open the Workflowy extension preferences in Raycast.
- Paste your Workflowy API key.
- Optionally configure:
- Quick Capture Default Destination
- Quick Capture Default Type
- Capture Position
- View Workflowy Default Location
- Open Workflowy Links In
- Run Sync Workflowy Cache once, or open a command that triggers the first sync.
Commands
|Command
|What it does
|Search Workflowy
|Search your local cache of Workflowy items, with recent items shown when the search field is empty.
|Quick Capture
|Fast no-view capture using your configured default destination and item type.
|Capture Item
|Capture with destination, note, and item-type controls.
|Add to Today
|Send a task or note directly to your Workflowy Today target.
|Open Workflowy Location
|Open a Workflowy shortcut or a saved Raycast bookmark.
|View Workflowy
|Browse a default Workflowy location, drill into child items, complete tasks, and add items in place.
|Browse Workflowy Tags
|Browse all extracted tags from your local cache and jump into tagged items.
|Complete Workflowy Task
|Find incomplete tasks and mark them complete from Raycast.
|Sync Workflowy Cache
|Force a full account sync into the local cache.
How it works
- Search, tag browsing, and many navigation flows run against a local cache on your Mac.
- Full-account sync uses Workflowy's
nodes-export endpoint and is rate-limited to once per minute.
- Writes go through Workflowy's documented write endpoints and update the local cache after success.
- The extension always uses full UUIDs for write operations.
Local development
npm install
npm run check
If you have the Raycast CLI available locally, you can also run:
npm run build
npm run lint
npm run dev
Architecture reference