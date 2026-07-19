Search Workflowy Search your local cache of Workflowy items, with recent items shown when the search field is empty.

Quick Capture Fast no-view capture using your configured default destination and item type.

Capture Item Capture with destination, note, and item-type controls.

Add to Today Send a task or note directly to your Workflowy Today target.

Open Workflowy Location Open a Workflowy shortcut or a saved Raycast bookmark.

View Workflowy Browse a default Workflowy location, drill into child items, complete tasks, and add items in place.

Browse Workflowy Tags Browse all extracted tags from your local cache and jump into tagged items.

Complete Workflowy Task Find incomplete tasks and mark them complete from Raycast.