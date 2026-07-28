TaskNotes Raycast Extension

Create, search, and update TaskNotes tasks directly from Raycast.

This is an unofficial Raycast extension for TaskNotes.

Setup

Run npm install . Run npm run dev . Set the extension preferences: Vault Mode : Single Vault or Multiple Vaults .

: or . Obsidian Vault or Vaults Folder : in single-vault mode, your vault folder; in multiple-vault mode, the parent folder containing your vault folders.

: in single-vault mode, your vault folder; in multiple-vault mode, the parent folder containing your vault folders. Show Completed Tasks : include or hide completed tasks in Search Tasks.

In multiple-vault mode, run Switch Default Vault once to choose the vault used by inline Quick Add and preselected in Create Task.

The extension reads TaskNotes settings from each vault's .obsidian/plugins/tasknotes/data.json file. This includes the tasks folder, task identification method, field mapping, title-in-filename setting, filename format, default status, default priority, natural-language date target, and task creation defaults. The fallback preferences are used only when those settings cannot be read.

Commands

Quick Add Task : creates a task inline from natural language, including dates, #tags , @contexts , project references, and priority. In multiple-vault mode, it uses the vault selected with Switch Default Vault .

: creates a task inline from natural language, including dates, , , project references, and priority. In multiple-vault mode, it uses the vault selected with . Switch Default Vault : changes the default vault used by inline Quick Add and preselected in Create Task.

: changes the default vault used by inline Quick Add and preselected in Create Task. Search Tasks : scans Markdown files in the configured vault or vaults for TaskNotes frontmatter, opens tasks, and toggles completion.

: scans Markdown files in the configured vault or vaults for TaskNotes frontmatter, opens tasks, and toggles completion. Show Agenda : shows open tasks with due or scheduled dates, grouped by date.

: shows open tasks with due or scheduled dates, grouped by date. Create Task : creates a Markdown file with TaskNotes-compatible YAML frontmatter. In multiple-vault mode, choose the target vault first.

Natural Language

Examples:

Follow up with Alex tomorrow morning #work @calls high priority Submit expenses by Friday #admin @office !p2 Prepare launch checklist for project Client Launch tomorrow Plan review on May 4 -- Bring project notes

Projects are stored as TaskNotes-compatible Obsidian links. Existing [[Project]] links and vault-relative paths are preserved; a plain project name is linked automatically, with an unambiguous matching note using its full vault-relative path.

In multiple-vault mode, inline Quick Add needs a default vault. Set it with Switch Default Vault .

The extension also exposes a Raycast AI tool named Create Task Note , so Raycast AI can create TaskNotes tasks from typed or conversational requests.

Credits

Special thanks to Callum Alpass for creating TaskNotes.