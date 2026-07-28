Create, search, and update TaskNotes tasks directly from Raycast.
This is an unofficial Raycast extension for TaskNotes.
npm install.
npm run dev.
Vault Mode:
Single Vault or
Multiple Vaults.
Obsidian Vault or Vaults Folder: in single-vault mode, your vault folder; in multiple-vault mode, the parent folder containing your vault folders.
Show Completed Tasks: include or hide completed tasks in Search Tasks.
In multiple-vault mode, run
Switch Default Vault once to choose the vault used by inline Quick Add and preselected in Create Task.
The extension reads TaskNotes settings from each vault's
.obsidian/plugins/tasknotes/data.json file. This includes the tasks folder, task identification method, field mapping, title-in-filename setting, filename format, default status, default priority, natural-language date target, and task creation defaults. The fallback preferences are used only when those settings cannot be read.
Quick Add Task: creates a task inline from natural language, including dates,
#tags,
@contexts, project references, and priority. In multiple-vault mode, it uses the vault selected with
Switch Default Vault.
Switch Default Vault: changes the default vault used by inline Quick Add and preselected in Create Task.
Search Tasks: scans Markdown files in the configured vault or vaults for TaskNotes frontmatter, opens tasks, and toggles completion.
Show Agenda: shows open tasks with due or scheduled dates, grouped by date.
Create Task: creates a Markdown file with TaskNotes-compatible YAML frontmatter. In multiple-vault mode, choose the target vault first.
Examples:
Follow up with Alex tomorrow morning #work @calls high priority
Submit expenses by Friday #admin @office !p2
Prepare launch checklist for project Client Launch tomorrow
Plan review on May 4 -- Bring project notes
Projects are stored as TaskNotes-compatible Obsidian links. Existing
[[Project]] links and vault-relative paths are preserved; a plain project name is linked automatically, with an unambiguous matching note using its full vault-relative path.
In multiple-vault mode, inline Quick Add needs a default vault. Set it with
Switch Default Vault.
The extension also exposes a Raycast AI tool named
Create Task Note, so Raycast AI can create TaskNotes tasks from typed or conversational requests.
Special thanks to Callum Alpass for creating TaskNotes.
TaskNotes is open source under the MIT License. The icon used by this extension is derived from
tasknotes-simple.svg in the upstream TaskNotes repository. See THIRD_PARTY_NOTICES.md.