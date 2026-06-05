wip.et — Ship It

Post done's and todos to your wip.et feed from Raycast. Stay in flow — no tab-switch, no form to fill out.

What you can do

Compose with autocomplete. Type # to pick or create a project on the fly. Up to 8 matches surface as you type.

Type to pick or create a project on the fly. Up to 8 matches surface as you type. Ship or queue. ⌘↩ posts as Done , ⌘⇧↩ posts as Todo .

posts as , posts as . Attach images. ⌘I opens a file picker; up to 3 images per post (JPEG, PNG, WebP, GIF — max 10 MB each).

opens a file picker; up to 3 images per post (JPEG, PNG, WebP, GIF — max 10 MB each). Confirmation toast. See exactly which projects and how many images landed.

Getting set up

Sign in at wip.et with GitHub or Google. Pick a username. Open wip.et/settings/api-keys, select raycast, click Create key. Copy the value — it's only shown once. In Raycast, open the wip.et extension's preferences: API URL — leave at https://s.wip.et unless you self-host.

— leave at unless you self-host. API Key — paste the key from step 2. Run Ship It (search "ship it" in Raycast). Type something, pick a #project , hit ⌘↩ .

Tips

The search bar is the textarea. Just start typing — no separate compose field.

the textarea. Just start typing — no separate compose field. # triggers the picker at the trailing token. The picker hides as soon as the token completes or you space past it.

triggers the picker at the trailing token. The picker hides as soon as the token completes or you space past it. If you type a #newslug that doesn't exist yet, a "Create #newslug" option appears at the bottom of the matches.

that doesn't exist yet, a "Create #newslug" option appears at the bottom of the matches. Attached files show up as a section above the post action. Each has a Remove action.

Privacy

Everything you post goes straight to your wip.et feed under your account. The extension stores the API URL + key in Raycast preferences only — no telemetry, no third-party calls beyond the wip.et API and Cloudflare R2 for image uploads.

Built with

TypeScript + React on top of @raycast/api .

. Talks to the wip.et HTTP API; presigned PUT to Cloudflare R2 for uploads.

Issues / feedback