Post done's and todos to your wip.et feed from Raycast. Stay in flow — no tab-switch, no form to fill out.
# to pick or create a project on the fly. Up to 8 matches surface as you type.
⌘↩ posts as Done,
⌘⇧↩ posts as Todo.
⌘I opens a file picker; up to 3 images per post (JPEG, PNG, WebP, GIF — max 10 MB each).
https://s.wip.et unless you self-host.
#project, hit
⌘↩.
# triggers the picker at the trailing token. The picker hides as soon as the token completes or you space past it.
#newslug that doesn't exist yet, a "Create #newslug" option appears at the bottom of the matches.
Everything you post goes straight to your wip.et feed under your account. The extension stores the API URL + key in Raycast preferences only — no telemetry, no third-party calls beyond the wip.et API and Cloudflare R2 for image uploads.
@raycast/api.
Open one at github.com/RobiMez/wipet or message
@robi on wip.et.