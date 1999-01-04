Convert currencies and look up exchange rates for any date back to 1999 from inside Raycast, powered by UniRateAPI.
UniRate Currency brings UniRateAPI's forex tools into Raycast with fast access to live rates, conversions, and historical lookups (for supported plans), all through a consistent command UI.
A form with From / To dropdowns, an amount field, and an optional historical date.
⌘ ⇧ S swaps the From/To pair.
⌘ C copies the result.
A list view of the latest rates against a base currency. Search by ISO code, copy the rate, or press
⌘ B on any row to make that currency the new base.
If you try a Pro-only feature with a free key, the extension shows a clear "Pro plan required" toast.
|Preference
|What it does
|Default
|UniRate API Key
|Your key from
unirateapi.com/dashboard
|—
|Default Base Currency
|Three-letter ISO code used as the initial From
USD
|Decimals
|Decimal places shown for converted amounts
4
This extension is built and maintained by the UniRateAPI team.