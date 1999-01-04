UniRate Currency

Convert currencies and look up exchange rates for any date back to 1999 from inside Raycast, powered by UniRateAPI.

Why this extension

UniRate Currency brings UniRateAPI's forex tools into Raycast with fast access to live rates, conversions, and historical lookups (for supported plans), all through a consistent command UI.

Commands

Convert Currency

A form with From / To dropdowns, an amount field, and an optional historical date.

Tick Historical to pick a date back to 4 January 1999.

to pick a date back to 4 January 1999. ⌘ ⇧ S swaps the From/To pair.

swaps the From/To pair. ⌘ C copies the result.

Latest Rates

A list view of the latest rates against a base currency. Search by ISO code, copy the rate, or press ⌘ B on any row to make that currency the new base.

Setup

Sign up for a free key at https://unirateapi.com/dashboard. Open the extension preferences and paste it under UniRate API Key.

Plan limits (UniRateAPI)

Free tier: latest forex rates and "today" conversions, with request limits (currently 200/day, 6,000/month).

latest forex rates and "today" conversions, with request limits (currently 200/day, 6,000/month). Pro tier required: all historical data access (including historical forex back to 4 January 1999) and commodities/precious-metals rates.

If you try a Pro-only feature with a free key, the extension shows a clear "Pro plan required" toast.

Preferences

Preference What it does Default UniRate API Key Your key from unirateapi.com/dashboard — Default Base Currency Three-letter ISO code used as the initial From USD Decimals Decimal places shown for converted amounts 4

Disclosure

This extension is built and maintained by the UniRateAPI team.