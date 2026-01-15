A Raycast extension to identify and download fonts from any website

FontSniper is a developer utility designed to help designers and developers inspect and access publicly available font assets for testing and research purposes.

Respect Licenses: Many web fonts are licensed software. Downloading a font does not grant you a license to use it. You are responsible for ensuring you have the appropriate rights or licenses for any font you download and use.

No Circumvention: This tool only detects files that are already sent to your browser for rendering. It does not bypass DRM, decrypt secured files, or access private directories.