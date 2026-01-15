StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Identify and download fonts from any website.
Overview

Font Sniper

A Raycast extension to identify and download fonts from any website

Features

  • Identify and download fonts from any website
  • Support for WOFF2, WOFF, TTF, OTF, and EOT formats
  • Auto-convert web fonts to desktop formats (TTF/OTF)
  • Filter by format preferences
  • Batch download selected fonts

Disclaimer

FontSniper is a developer utility designed to help designers and developers inspect and access publicly available font assets for testing and research purposes.

  • Respect Licenses: Many web fonts are licensed software. Downloading a font does not grant you a license to use it. You are responsible for ensuring you have the appropriate rights or licenses for any font you download and use.

  • No Circumvention: This tool only detects files that are already sent to your browser for rendering. It does not bypass DRM, decrypt secured files, or access private directories.

  • User Responsibility: The author of this extension assumes no liability for the misuse of downloaded assets. Please support type foundries by purchasing proper licenses for your projects.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
