Subflow

Manage your subscriptions with Subflow directly from Raycast.

Features

Subscription Menu Bar

See upcoming subscription payments at a glance from your menu bar.

Shows the number of subscriptions due tomorrow in the menu bar title

Lists all subscriptions for the current month with payment dates and amounts

Auto-refreshes every hour

Click any subscription to quickly edit it in Subflow

View Subscription

Browse and manage all your subscriptions by month.

Navigate between months with ⌘ ] / ⌘ [

/ Search subscriptions by name

Sort by date, amount, or name

Tags indicate payment status — Today or Paid

or Add, edit, or delete subscriptions directly from the list

Setup