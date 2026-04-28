Subflow
Manage your subscriptions with Subflow directly from Raycast.
Features
Subscription Menu Bar
See upcoming subscription payments at a glance from your menu bar.
- Shows the number of subscriptions due tomorrow in the menu bar title
- Lists all subscriptions for the current month with payment dates and amounts
- Auto-refreshes every hour
- Click any subscription to quickly edit it in Subflow
View Subscription
Browse and manage all your subscriptions by month.
- Navigate between months with
⌘ ] /
⌘ [
- Search subscriptions by name
- Sort by date, amount, or name
- Tags indicate payment status — Today or Paid
- Add, edit, or delete subscriptions directly from the list
Setup
- Open the extension and go to Preferences
- Enter your Subflow API key — you can find it here