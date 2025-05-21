StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Instagram Media Downloader

Download media from Instagram with ease
AvatarYen Cheng
Overview

Instagram Media Downloader

Introducing a user-friendly Raycast extension designed specifically for downloading media from Instagram posts and reels. With this tool, you can effortlessly download and save media directly to your local machine using just the post or reel URL, eliminating unnecessary complications.

Features

  • Seamless Media Downloads: Easily download media from Instagram by simply providing the post or reel URL, ensuring a straightforward experience.
  • Speed and Efficiency: Enjoy a fast and user-friendly interface within Raycast, allowing you to obtain your media quickly without delay.
  • Direct Saving: The extension saves downloaded media directly to your local directory, making it convenient to access your files anytime.

Usage

  1. Open Raycast.
  2. Install the Instagram Media Downloader extension from the Raycast store.
  3. Run the Instagram Media Downloader command.
  4. Paste the URL of the Instagram post or reel you want to download.
  5. The media will download and save to your specified directory. By default, it will be saved to the downloads directory, but you can change this setting in the extension configuration.
Categories
ApplicationsMedia
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
