Instagram Media Downloader

Introducing a user-friendly Raycast extension designed specifically for downloading media from Instagram posts and reels. With this tool, you can effortlessly download and save media directly to your local machine using just the post or reel URL, eliminating unnecessary complications.

Features

Seamless Media Downloads : Easily download media from Instagram by simply providing the post or reel URL, ensuring a straightforward experience.

: Easily download media from Instagram by simply providing the post or reel URL, ensuring a straightforward experience. Speed and Efficiency : Enjoy a fast and user-friendly interface within Raycast, allowing you to obtain your media quickly without delay.

: Enjoy a fast and user-friendly interface within Raycast, allowing you to obtain your media quickly without delay. Direct Saving: The extension saves downloaded media directly to your local directory, making it convenient to access your files anytime.

Usage