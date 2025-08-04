A seamless Google Lens image search extension built specifically for Raycast. With this tool, you can quickly search using screenshots or images selected in Finder no complicated steps required.
Easily perform Google Lens searches using either screenshots or images selected from Finder. Designed for a smooth and intuitive experience.
Enjoy a user-friendly and responsive interface right inside Raycast. Get search results instantly without any unnecessary delays.
The extension automatically opens the Google Lens search results in your browser so you can immediately explore relevant information.