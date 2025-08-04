StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Google Lens

Search images with Google Lens
Google Lens

A seamless Google Lens image search extension built specifically for Raycast. With this tool, you can quickly search using screenshots or images selected in Finder no complicated steps required.

Features

  • 🔍 Seamless Image Search

Easily perform Google Lens searches using either screenshots or images selected from Finder. Designed for a smooth and intuitive experience.

  • ⚡ Fast & Efficient

Enjoy a user-friendly and responsive interface right inside Raycast. Get search results instantly without any unnecessary delays.

  • 🌐 Automatic Result Display

The extension automatically opens the Google Lens search results in your browser so you can immediately explore relevant information.

ProductivityMediaWeb
