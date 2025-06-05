Volumio Control for Raycast
Control your Volumio music player directly from Raycast.
Features
Individual Media Commands
- Play/Pause - Toggle playback with a single command
- Play - Start playback
- Pause - Pause playback
- Next Track - Skip to the next track
- Previous Track - Go back to the previous track
- Stop - Stop playback completely
- Toggle Shuffle - Turn shuffle mode on/off
Full Control Views
- Now Playing - See what's currently playing with album art and full controls
- Media Controls - Complete media control panel with all playback options
- Browse Music - Browse and play your music library
Installation
- Make sure you have Raycast installed
- Clone this repository
- Run
npm install to install dependencies
- Run
npm run build to build the extension
- Run
npm run dev to run in development mode
- Or import the extension to Raycast using the Import Extension command
Configuration
In Raycast preferences for this extension:
- Volumio Host: Set your Volumio hostname or IP address (defaults to
volumio.local)
Usage
Quick Commands (no-view)
These commands execute immediately without opening a window:
-
Play/Pause - Toggle playback
-
Play - Start playing
-
Pause - Pause playback
-
Next Track - Skip forward
-
Previous Track - Skip backward
-
Stop - Stop playback
-
Toggle Shuffle - Switch shuffle on/off
View Commands
These commands open a window with more options:
-
Now Playing - See current track with album art and controls
-
Media Controls - Full control panel with volume, shuffle, repeat
-
Browse Music - Navigate your music library and play content
Requirements
- Volumio instance running on your network
- Network access to your Volumio instance
- Volumio API must be accessible (usually on port 80)
Troubleshooting
If you can't connect to Volumio:
- Verify your Volumio instance is running
- Check the hostname/IP in extension preferences
- Ensure you can access Volumio web interface at
http://[your-volumio-host]
- Check your network connection