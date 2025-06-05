Volumio Control for Raycast

Control your Volumio music player directly from Raycast.

Features

Individual Media Commands

Play/Pause

Play

Pause

Next Track

Previous Track

Stop

Toggle Shuffle

Full Control Views

Now Playing

Media Controls

Browse Music

Installation

Make sure you have Raycast installed Clone this repository Run npm install to install dependencies Run npm run build to build the extension Run npm run dev to run in development mode Or import the extension to Raycast using the Import Extension command

Configuration

In Raycast preferences for this extension:

Volumio Host: Set your Volumio hostname or IP address (defaults to volumio.local )

Usage

Quick Commands (no-view)

These commands execute immediately without opening a window:

View Commands

These commands open a window with more options:

Now Playing

Media Controls

Browse Music

Requirements

Volumio instance running on your network

Network access to your Volumio instance

Volumio API must be accessible (usually on port 80)

Troubleshooting

If you can't connect to Volumio: