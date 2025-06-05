StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Extension Icon

Volumio Control

Control your Volumio music player remotely
AvatarRicardo Liberato
New
Install Extension
Overview

Volumio Control for Raycast

Control your Volumio music player directly from Raycast.

Features

Individual Media Commands

  • Play/Pause - Toggle playback with a single command
  • Play - Start playback
  • Pause - Pause playback
  • Next Track - Skip to the next track
  • Previous Track - Go back to the previous track
  • Stop - Stop playback completely
  • Toggle Shuffle - Turn shuffle mode on/off

Full Control Views

  • Now Playing - See what's currently playing with album art and full controls
  • Media Controls - Complete media control panel with all playback options
  • Browse Music - Browse and play your music library

Installation

  1. Make sure you have Raycast installed
  2. Clone this repository
  3. Run npm install to install dependencies
  4. Run npm run build to build the extension
  5. Run npm run dev to run in development mode
  6. Or import the extension to Raycast using the Import Extension command

Configuration

In Raycast preferences for this extension:

  • Volumio Host: Set your Volumio hostname or IP address (defaults to volumio.local)

Usage

Quick Commands (no-view)

These commands execute immediately without opening a window:

  • Play/Pause - Toggle playback
  • Play - Start playing
  • Pause - Pause playback
  • Next Track - Skip forward
  • Previous Track - Skip backward
  • Stop - Stop playback
  • Toggle Shuffle - Switch shuffle on/off

View Commands

These commands open a window with more options:

  • Now Playing - See current track with album art and controls
  • Media Controls - Full control panel with volume, shuffle, repeat
  • Browse Music - Navigate your music library and play content

Requirements

  • Volumio instance running on your network
  • Network access to your Volumio instance
  • Volumio API must be accessible (usually on port 80)

Troubleshooting

If you can't connect to Volumio:

  1. Verify your Volumio instance is running
  2. Check the hostname/IP in extension preferences
  3. Ensure you can access Volumio web interface at http://[your-volumio-host]
  4. Check your network connection
