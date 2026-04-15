Clean Agent Text
Cleans text copied from AI agent TUIs (like Claude Code, Aider, etc.) by removing box-drawing characters, pipe borders, and reformatting the text.
Usage
- Copy text from an AI agent terminal UI
- Run the "Clean Agent Text" command (alias:
cat)
- The cleaned text replaces your clipboard contents
Modes
Configure the mode in the command preferences:
- Auto (default) — detects whether the clipboard contains code or prose and formats accordingly
- Text — collapses wrapped lines into paragraphs
- Code — preserves line breaks and normalizes indentation