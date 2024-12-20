Rails Routes for Raycast
A Raycast extension that allows you to browse and search through your Rails application routes directly from Raycast while you're developing your Rails application locally.
Docs about Inspect Rails Routes
Features
- 🔍 List all routes in your local Rails application
- 🎯 Search routes by path, controller, or action
- 🎨 Color-coded HTTP methods for better visualization
- 📱 Group routes by controllers for better organization
- 🚀 Quick access to route details
Important Note ⚠️
This extension is designed to work with Rails applications running in development mode on localhost. It's a development tool to help you navigate your routes while coding.
Prerequisites
- A Rails application running locally in development mode
- Raycast installed on your machine
- Access to
localhost:[port] where your Rails server is running
Installation
- Open Raycast
- Search for "Rails Routes" in the Raycast Store
- Click Install
Configuration
Before using the extension, you need to configure:
- Rails Server Port: The port number where your local Rails server is running (default: 3000)
You can configure this in the extension preferences in Raycast.
Usage
- Make sure your Rails server is running locally (
rails server)
- Open Raycast
- Type "Rails Routes" or "List routes"
- Press Enter to see all routes
- Use the search bar to filter routes by path, controller, or action
HTTP Methods Color Coding
The extension uses different colors to distinguish between HTTP methods:
- GET - Blue 🔵
- POST - Green 🟢
- PUT - Orange 🟠
- PATCH - Yellow 🟡
- DELETE - Red 🔴
License
MIT License - feel free to use and modify as you wish.
Author
Created by Renzo