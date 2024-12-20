StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Rails Routes

Inspect your Rails routes in development mode directly from Raycast
Overview

Rails Routes for Raycast

A Raycast extension that allows you to browse and search through your Rails application routes directly from Raycast while you're developing your Rails application locally.

Docs about Inspect Rails Routes

Features

  • 🔍 List all routes in your local Rails application
  • 🎯 Search routes by path, controller, or action
  • 🎨 Color-coded HTTP methods for better visualization
  • 📱 Group routes by controllers for better organization
  • 🚀 Quick access to route details

Important Note ⚠️

This extension is designed to work with Rails applications running in development mode on localhost. It's a development tool to help you navigate your routes while coding.

Prerequisites

  • A Rails application running locally in development mode
  • Raycast installed on your machine
  • Access to localhost:[port] where your Rails server is running

Installation

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Search for "Rails Routes" in the Raycast Store
  3. Click Install

Configuration

Before using the extension, you need to configure:

  • Rails Server Port: The port number where your local Rails server is running (default: 3000)

You can configure this in the extension preferences in Raycast.

Usage

  1. Make sure your Rails server is running locally (rails server)
  2. Open Raycast
  3. Type "Rails Routes" or "List routes"
  4. Press Enter to see all routes
  5. Use the search bar to filter routes by path, controller, or action

HTTP Methods Color Coding

The extension uses different colors to distinguish between HTTP methods:

  • GET - Blue 🔵
  • POST - Green 🟢
  • PUT - Orange 🟠
  • PATCH - Yellow 🟡
  • DELETE - Red 🔴

License

MIT License - feel free to use and modify as you wish.

Author

Created by Renzo

