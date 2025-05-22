This Raycast extension is designed for companies and individuals hosting their own private Rubygems repository. It enables quick access to a specific Gem's documentation in your browser. The extension supports both private and public Gems and is configurable to suit your specific Gem repository setup.
You need a bare Gem repository that is accessible via HTTP(S) without
authentication. It must include the
names file, which is automatically
generated by Rubygems.
This is the URL to your
names file, e.g.,
https://gems.example.org/names. It
is used to query the list of available Gems.
This URL pattern is used to look up documentation for public Gems (i.e.,
Gems hosted on rubygems.org). The placeholder
%gem% will be replaced with the
respective Gem name. By default, this is set to
https://gem.wtf/%gem%, which
supports all publicly hosted Gems and redirects to a Gem's documentation
(typically a GitHub repository displaying the README).
This URL pattern is used to look up documentation for your private Gems. The
placeholder
%gem% is replaced with the respective Gem name. Example:
https://gem-docs.example.org/%gem%/current.
Omit this setting if you do not have any private Gems.
If provided, any Gem name starting with this prefix will be considered private, and the configured "Private Gem Documentation URL Pattern" will be used to look it up.
Example:
my_company_.
You can also whitelist additional Gems that do not match this prefix using the "Private Gems" setting.
Omit this setting if you do not have any private Gems.
This setting accepts a comma-separated list of Gems that should be considered
private, using the configured "Private Gem Documentation URL Pattern".
Example:
gem1,gem2.
Omit this setting if you do not have any private Gems.
In your Raycast settings under "Extensions", set an Alias (e.g.,
gem) for
the command provided by this extension. This allows you to simply enter
something like
gem mygem, press Return, and voilà — the Gem documentation
opens.