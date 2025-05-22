Rubygem Documentation Browser

This Raycast extension is designed for companies and individuals hosting their own private Rubygems repository. It enables quick access to a specific Gem's documentation in your browser. The extension supports both private and public Gems and is configurable to suit your specific Gem repository setup.

Prerequisites

You need a bare Gem repository that is accessible via HTTP(S) without authentication. It must include the names file, which is automatically generated by Rubygems.

Configuration Options

Gems URL

This is the URL to your names file, e.g., https://gems.example.org/names . It is used to query the list of available Gems.

Public Gem Documentation URL Pattern

This URL pattern is used to look up documentation for public Gems (i.e., Gems hosted on rubygems.org). The placeholder %gem% will be replaced with the respective Gem name. By default, this is set to https://gem.wtf/%gem% , which supports all publicly hosted Gems and redirects to a Gem's documentation (typically a GitHub repository displaying the README).

Private Gem Documentation URL Pattern

This URL pattern is used to look up documentation for your private Gems. The placeholder %gem% is replaced with the respective Gem name. Example: https://gem-docs.example.org/%gem%/current .

Omit this setting if you do not have any private Gems.

Private Gem Prefix

If provided, any Gem name starting with this prefix will be considered private, and the configured "Private Gem Documentation URL Pattern" will be used to look it up. Example: my_company_ .

You can also whitelist additional Gems that do not match this prefix using the "Private Gems" setting.

Omit this setting if you do not have any private Gems.

Private Gems

This setting accepts a comma-separated list of Gems that should be considered private, using the configured "Private Gem Documentation URL Pattern". Example: gem1,gem2 .

Omit this setting if you do not have any private Gems.

Tip