Text Rewrap 📝✨

Rewrap text at your preferred width!!

Great for copying to/from git commits, re-formatting markdowns and more!

✨ Features

📏 Custom Width Control - Set any character width (e.g., 80, 100, 120) or leave blank for no wrapping (effectively an "unwrap")

🚀 How to Use

Method 1: Rewrap from Form

Open the "Text Rewrap Form" command Enter your text into the form Choose your desired width (e.g. 80 ) or leave blank for no text wrapping Hit Enter! ✅

Method 2: Rewrap from Clipboard

Copy some text to your clipboard Open the "Rewrap Text Clipboard" command Choose your desired width (e.g. 80 ) or leave blank for no text wrapping Hit Enter! ✅

💡 Use Cases

📖 Formatting text for README files or documentation

📄 Cleaning up text copied from PDFs

💬 Formatting code comments to a specific width

📝 Preparing text for platforms with character width limits

⚙️ Options