StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Text Rewrap

Rewraps Text at a given width
re
rembridge
New
Install Extension
Overview

Text Rewrap 📝✨

Rewrap text at your preferred width!!

Great for copying to/from git commits, re-formatting markdowns and more!

✨ Features

  • 📏 Custom Width Control - Set any character width (e.g., 80, 100, 120) or leave blank for no wrapping (effectively an "unwrap")
  • 📋 Clipboard Integration - Rewrap text directly from your clipboard or paste it in
  • 📤 One-Click Copy - Automatically copy results to clipboard

🚀 How to Use

Method 1: Rewrap from Form

  1. Open the "Text Rewrap Form" command
  2. Enter your text into the form
  3. Choose your desired width (e.g. 80) or leave blank for no text wrapping
  4. Hit Enter! ✅

Method 2: Rewrap from Clipboard

  1. Copy some text to your clipboard
  2. Open the "Rewrap Text Clipboard" command
  3. Choose your desired width (e.g. 80) or leave blank for no text wrapping
  4. Hit Enter! ✅

💡 Use Cases

  • 📖 Formatting text for README files or documentation
  • 📄 Cleaning up text copied from PDFs
  • 💬 Formatting code comments to a specific width
  • 📝 Preparing text for platforms with character width limits

⚙️ Options

  • Width: Enter a number (e.g., 80, 100, 120) or leave blank for no wrapping
  • Copy to Clipboard: If checked, the resulting text will be copied to your clipboard ready for you to use
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Port Manager logo

Port Manager

Find open ports and close them

cURL logo

cURL

Keyboard-first HTTP client

Change Case logo

Change Case

Transform a string between camelCase, snake_case, CONSTANT_CASE, and more

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.