Text Rewrap 📝✨
Rewrap text at your preferred width!!
Great for copying to/from git commits, re-formatting markdowns and more!
✨ Features
- 📏 Custom Width Control - Set any character width (e.g., 80, 100, 120) or leave blank for no wrapping (effectively an "unwrap")
- 📋 Clipboard Integration - Rewrap text directly from your clipboard or paste it in
- 📤 One-Click Copy - Automatically copy results to clipboard
🚀 How to Use
Method 1: Rewrap from Form
- Open the "Text Rewrap Form" command
- Enter your text into the form
- Choose your desired width (e.g.
80) or leave blank for no text wrapping
- Hit Enter! ✅
Method 2: Rewrap from Clipboard
- Copy some text to your clipboard
- Open the "Rewrap Text Clipboard" command
- Choose your desired width (e.g.
80) or leave blank for no text wrapping
- Hit Enter! ✅
💡 Use Cases
- 📖 Formatting text for README files or documentation
- 📄 Cleaning up text copied from PDFs
- 💬 Formatting code comments to a specific width
- 📝 Preparing text for platforms with character width limits
⚙️ Options
- Width: Enter a number (e.g.,
80,
100,
120) or leave blank for no wrapping
- Copy to Clipboard: If checked, the resulting text will be copied to your clipboard ready for you to use