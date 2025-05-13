StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Mac Network Location Changer

Lists and changes current network location on Mac.
AvatarRui Couto
New
Install Extension
Overview

macOS Network Location Changer

Raycast Extension

A Raycast extension to list and switch between your macOS Network Locations directly from Raycast.

✨ Features

  • 🔄 Instantly switch between all configured macOS network locations
  • 🖥️ See which location is currently active
  • ⚡ Refresh the list after a change
  • 🧑‍💻 No need to open System Settings or use Terminal

📸 Screenshots

OverviewList of Locations/Switch Confirmation
List of LocationsSwitch Confirmation

🚀 How to Use

  1. Open Raycast and search for Network Location
  2. Browse and select your desired network location
  3. Press Enter to switch
  4. Optionally, use the Refresh action to reload the list

🛠️ Requirements

  • macOS (tested on Sonoma)
  • Network Locations set up in System Settings > Network

⚙️ Installation

From Raycast Store

Coming soon!

Manual (Development)

git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git
cd raycast-mac-network-location-changer
npm install
raycast dev
Categories
SystemDeveloper Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Music logo

Music

Control the Apple Music app with your keyboard.

System Monitor logo

System Monitor

Show information and usage related to CPU, memory, power and network

CleanShot X logo

CleanShot X

Capture and record your screen!

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.