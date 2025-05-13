macOS Network Location Changer
A Raycast extension to list and switch between your macOS Network Locations directly from Raycast.
✨ Features
- 🔄 Instantly switch between all configured macOS network locations
- 🖥️ See which location is currently active
- ⚡ Refresh the list after a change
- 🧑💻 No need to open System Settings or use Terminal
📸 Screenshots
|Overview
|List of Locations/Switch Confirmation
🚀 How to Use
- Open Raycast and search for
Network Location
- Browse and select your desired network location
- Press
Enter to switch
- Optionally, use the Refresh action to reload the list
🛠️ Requirements
- macOS (tested on Sonoma)
- Network Locations set up in System Settings > Network
⚙️ Installation
From Raycast Store
Coming soon!
Manual (Development)
git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git
cd raycast-mac-network-location-changer
npm install
raycast dev