macOS Network Location Changer

A Raycast extension to list and switch between your macOS Network Locations directly from Raycast.

✨ Features

🔄 Instantly switch between all configured macOS network locations

🖥️ See which location is currently active

⚡ Refresh the list after a change

🧑‍💻 No need to open System Settings or use Terminal

📸 Screenshots

Overview List of Locations/Switch Confirmation

🚀 How to Use

Open Raycast and search for Network Location Browse and select your desired network location Press Enter to switch Optionally, use the Refresh action to reload the list

🛠️ Requirements

macOS (tested on Sonoma)

(tested on Sonoma) Network Locations set up in System Settings > Network

⚙️ Installation

From Raycast Store

Coming soon!

Manual (Development)