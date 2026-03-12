Auth0 Management

Search and manage Auth0 users, organizations, applications, APIs, and logs across multiple tenants directly from Raycast.

Demo

Setup

1. Create a Machine-to-Machine Application

Open the Auth0 Dashboard and select your tenant Go to Applications > Applications > Create Application Choose Machine to Machine Applications and click Create Select the Auth0 Management API and authorize the application Grant the scopes listed below, then click Authorize

2. Required Scopes

Grant the following scopes on the Auth0 Management API for full functionality:

Scope Used By read:users Search Users, View Blocked Users create:users Create User update:users Unblock User read:user_idp_tokens User Detail read:logs View Logs, User Logs read:organizations View Organizations read:organization_members Organization Detail create:organization_members Assign User to Organization read:clients View Apps read:resource_servers View APIs update:resource_servers Manage API Permissions read:connections Create User (connection picker) read:grants Sessions & Grants delete:grants Revoke Grant

You can start with just read:users and add more scopes as needed. The extension shows which scope is missing when a request is denied.

3. Add a Tenant in Raycast

Open Raycast and run the Switch Tenant command Press Cmd+N to add a new tenant Enter a name, select the environment (development, staging, or production), and fill in: Domain - your Auth0 tenant domain (e.g. my-app.us.auth0.com )

- your Auth0 tenant domain (e.g. ) Client ID - from the M2M application you created

- from the M2M application you created Client Secret - from the M2M application you created

Repeat for each tenant you want to manage. Switch between tenants using the dropdown in any command.

Commands

Command Description Search Users Search users by name, email, or user ID. View profile details, sessions, grants, and user-specific logs. Create new users. Switch Tenant Add, edit, delete, and switch between Auth0 tenants (dev, staging, production). View Organizations Browse organizations, view members, and assign users. View Logs Browse tenant logs with text search, date pickers, and time presets (last hour, 24h, 7 days, 30 days, custom range). View Apps Browse Auth0 applications and their configuration (callbacks, origins, grant types, metadata). View APIs Browse Auth0 APIs (resource servers), view scopes, and add, or edit permissions.

Features

Multi-tenant - manage development, staging, and production tenants from a single interface with color-coded environment badges

- manage development, staging, and production tenants from a single interface with color-coded environment badges User management - search, create, view details, view sessions and OAuth2 grants, revoke sessions, revoke grants, unblock users

- search, create, view details, view sessions and OAuth2 grants, revoke sessions, revoke grants, unblock users Organization management - browse organizations, view members, assign users

- browse organizations, view members, assign users Log exploration - full-text search with flexible date filtering: exact date, from/to range, presets, and custom time ranges

- full-text search with flexible date filtering: exact date, from/to range, presets, and custom time ranges Application browser - view app configuration, callbacks, allowed origins, grant types, and metadata

- view app configuration, callbacks, allowed origins, grant types, and metadata API permission management - view, add, edit, and delete scopes on resource servers

- view, add, edit, and delete scopes on resource servers Deep links - open any user, organization, app, API, or log entry directly in the Auth0 Dashboard

FAQ

Q: I get a "Forbidden" error when using a command. A: The M2M application is missing the required scope. The error message tells you which scope to grant. Go to Applications > your M2M app > APIs > Auth0 Management API and enable the scope.

Q: Search requires at least 3 characters? A: Auth0's search engine v3 requires wildcard terms to be at least 3 characters. Shorter terms return no results. With an empty search, the extension shows the 20 most recently created users.

Q: Can I use this with multiple Auth0 tenants? A: Yes. Use the Switch Tenant command to add as many tenants as you need. Each command has a tenant dropdown to switch context without leaving the view.