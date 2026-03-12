Search and manage Auth0 users, organizations, applications, APIs, and logs across multiple tenants directly from Raycast.
Grant the following scopes on the Auth0 Management API for full functionality:
|Scope
|Used By
read:users
|Search Users, View Blocked Users
create:users
|Create User
update:users
|Unblock User
read:user_idp_tokens
|User Detail
read:logs
|View Logs, User Logs
read:organizations
|View Organizations
read:organization_members
|Organization Detail
create:organization_members
|Assign User to Organization
read:clients
|View Apps
read:resource_servers
|View APIs
update:resource_servers
|Manage API Permissions
read:connections
|Create User (connection picker)
read:grants
|Sessions & Grants
delete:grants
|Revoke Grant
You can start with just
read:users and add more scopes as needed. The extension shows which scope is missing when a request is denied.
Cmd+N to add a new tenant
my-app.us.auth0.com)
Repeat for each tenant you want to manage. Switch between tenants using the dropdown in any command.
|Command
|Description
|Search Users
|Search users by name, email, or user ID. View profile details, sessions, grants, and user-specific logs. Create new users.
|Switch Tenant
|Add, edit, delete, and switch between Auth0 tenants (dev, staging, production).
|View Organizations
|Browse organizations, view members, and assign users.
|View Logs
|Browse tenant logs with text search, date pickers, and time presets (last hour, 24h, 7 days, 30 days, custom range).
|View Apps
|Browse Auth0 applications and their configuration (callbacks, origins, grant types, metadata).
|View APIs
|Browse Auth0 APIs (resource servers), view scopes, and add, or edit permissions.
Q: I get a "Forbidden" error when using a command. A: The M2M application is missing the required scope. The error message tells you which scope to grant. Go to Applications > your M2M app > APIs > Auth0 Management API and enable the scope.
Q: Search requires at least 3 characters? A: Auth0's search engine v3 requires wildcard terms to be at least 3 characters. Shorter terms return no results. With an empty search, the extension shows the 20 most recently created users.
Q: Can I use this with multiple Auth0 tenants? A: Yes. Use the Switch Tenant command to add as many tenants as you need. Each command has a tenant dropdown to switch context without leaving the view.