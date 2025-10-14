StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
EdgeStore

Upload files and manage your EdgeStore account.
Overview

EdgeStore

Upload files to EdgeStore via Raycast.

Commands

  • Setup Bucket - Configure EdgeStore credentials and bucket
  • Upload Files - Upload selected files and copy URLs to clipboard
  • Manage Buckets - View, set default, and remove configured buckets
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
DataProductivity
