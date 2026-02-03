StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

FitDesk

Micro-workouts to stay active while working
AvatarRasheed Samite
New
Install Extension
Overview

FitDesk

██╗    ██╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ██╗  ██╗ ██████╗ ██╗   ██╗████████╗    ███╗   ██╗ ██████╗ ██╗    ██╗
██║    ██║██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██║ ██╔╝██╔═══██╗██║   ██║╚══██╔══╝    ████╗  ██║██╔═══██╗██║    ██║
██║ █╗ ██║██║   ██║██████╔╝█████╔╝ ██║   ██║██║   ██║   ██║       ██╔██╗ ██║██║   ██║██║ █╗ ██║
██║███╗██║██║   ██║██╔══██╗██╔═██╗ ██║   ██║██║   ██║   ██║       ██║╚██╗██║██║   ██║██║███╗██║
╚███╔███╔╝╚██████╔╝██║  ██║██║  ██╗╚██████╔╝╚██████╔╝   ██║       ██║ ╚████║╚██████╔╝╚███╔███╔╝
 ╚══╝╚══╝  ╚═════╝ ╚═╝  ╚═╝╚═╝  ╚═╝ ╚═════╝  ╚═════╝    ╚═╝       ╚═╝  ╚═══╝ ╚═════╝  ╚══╝╚══╝

Micro-workouts to stay active while working at your desk.

FitDesk helps you maintain an active lifestyle during long work sessions by providing quick, effective exercises that can be done right at your desk. No equipment needed!

Features

  • Quick Workouts: Start a random exercise instantly
  • Exercise Library: Browse 24+ exercises organized by category (upper body, core, lower body, cardio, full-body)
  • Visual Guidance: GIF animations for each exercise
  • Timer & Countdown: 10-second preparation time, automatic timers for time-based exercises
  • Audio Cues: Sound notifications when exercises start and complete
  • Progress Tracking: Automatic history of completed exercises
  • Statistics: View your daily, weekly, and monthly progress plus streaks
  • Menu Bar Reminders: Configurable reminders to take exercise breaks

Commands

Start Workout

Start a random micro-workout. Perfect for quick breaks during your workday.

Browse Exercises

Explore all available exercises filtered by category:

  • Upper Body (push-ups, tricep dips, etc.)
  • Core (planks, crunches, mountain climbers, etc.)
  • Lower Body (squats, lunges, wall sits, etc.)
  • Cardio (jumping jacks, high knees, etc.)
  • Full Body (burpees, inchworms, etc.)

View Statistics

Track your progress with detailed statistics:

  • Exercises completed today, this week, this month
  • Current streak of consecutive days
  • Breakdown by exercise category
  • Recent exercise history

Exercise Reminder (Menu Bar)

A menu bar icon that:

  • Shows your daily exercise count
  • Provides quick access to start workouts
  • Sends periodic reminders to exercise (configurable intervals: 30, 45, 60, 90, or 120 minutes)

Why FitDesk?

Sitting for long periods is harmful to your health. FitDesk makes it easy to incorporate movement into your workday with exercises that:

  • Take less than 2 minutes
  • Require no equipment
  • Can be done in your office or home workspace
  • Are suitable for all fitness levels

Made with sweat, effort, and more than a few sore muscles.

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
ProductivityOther
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Remove Paywall logo

Remove Paywall

Remove the paywall from the selected or clipboard URL.

Iconify — Search Icons logo

Iconify — Search Icons

Search icons via Iconify

Stickies logo

Stickies

Search and show macOS's built-in Stickies via Raycast

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.