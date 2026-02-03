FitDesk
██╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ██╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██╗ ██╗████████╗ ███╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██╗ ██╗
██║ ██║██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██║ ██╔╝██╔═══██╗██║ ██║╚══██╔══╝ ████╗ ██║██╔═══██╗██║ ██║
██║ █╗ ██║██║ ██║██████╔╝█████╔╝ ██║ ██║██║ ██║ ██║ ██╔██╗ ██║██║ ██║██║ █╗ ██║
██║███╗██║██║ ██║██╔══██╗██╔═██╗ ██║ ██║██║ ██║ ██║ ██║╚██╗██║██║ ██║██║███╗██║
╚███╔███╔╝╚██████╔╝██║ ██║██║ ██╗╚██████╔╝╚██████╔╝ ██║ ██║ ╚████║╚██████╔╝╚███╔███╔╝
╚══╝╚══╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═══╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══╝╚══╝
Micro-workouts to stay active while working at your desk.
FitDesk helps you maintain an active lifestyle during long work sessions by providing quick, effective exercises that can be done right at your desk. No equipment needed!
Features
- Quick Workouts: Start a random exercise instantly
- Exercise Library: Browse 24+ exercises organized by category (upper body, core, lower body, cardio, full-body)
- Visual Guidance: GIF animations for each exercise
- Timer & Countdown: 10-second preparation time, automatic timers for time-based exercises
- Audio Cues: Sound notifications when exercises start and complete
- Progress Tracking: Automatic history of completed exercises
- Statistics: View your daily, weekly, and monthly progress plus streaks
- Menu Bar Reminders: Configurable reminders to take exercise breaks
Commands
Start Workout
Start a random micro-workout. Perfect for quick breaks during your workday.
Browse Exercises
Explore all available exercises filtered by category:
- Upper Body (push-ups, tricep dips, etc.)
- Core (planks, crunches, mountain climbers, etc.)
- Lower Body (squats, lunges, wall sits, etc.)
- Cardio (jumping jacks, high knees, etc.)
- Full Body (burpees, inchworms, etc.)
View Statistics
Track your progress with detailed statistics:
- Exercises completed today, this week, this month
- Current streak of consecutive days
- Breakdown by exercise category
- Recent exercise history
Exercise Reminder (Menu Bar)
A menu bar icon that:
- Shows your daily exercise count
- Provides quick access to start workouts
- Sends periodic reminders to exercise (configurable intervals: 30, 45, 60, 90, or 120 minutes)
Why FitDesk?
Sitting for long periods is harmful to your health. FitDesk makes it easy to incorporate movement into your workday with exercises that:
- Take less than 2 minutes
- Require no equipment
- Can be done in your office or home workspace
- Are suitable for all fitness levels
Made with sweat, effort, and more than a few sore muscles.