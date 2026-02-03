FitDesk

Micro-workouts to stay active while working at your desk.

FitDesk helps you maintain an active lifestyle during long work sessions by providing quick, effective exercises that can be done right at your desk. No equipment needed!

Features

Quick Workouts : Start a random exercise instantly

: Start a random exercise instantly Exercise Library : Browse 24+ exercises organized by category (upper body, core, lower body, cardio, full-body)

: Browse 24+ exercises organized by category (upper body, core, lower body, cardio, full-body) Visual Guidance : GIF animations for each exercise

: GIF animations for each exercise Timer & Countdown : 10-second preparation time, automatic timers for time-based exercises

: 10-second preparation time, automatic timers for time-based exercises Audio Cues : Sound notifications when exercises start and complete

: Sound notifications when exercises start and complete Progress Tracking : Automatic history of completed exercises

: Automatic history of completed exercises Statistics : View your daily, weekly, and monthly progress plus streaks

: View your daily, weekly, and monthly progress plus streaks Menu Bar Reminders: Configurable reminders to take exercise breaks

Commands

Start Workout

Start a random micro-workout. Perfect for quick breaks during your workday.

Browse Exercises

Explore all available exercises filtered by category:

Upper Body (push-ups, tricep dips, etc.)

Core (planks, crunches, mountain climbers, etc.)

Lower Body (squats, lunges, wall sits, etc.)

Cardio (jumping jacks, high knees, etc.)

Full Body (burpees, inchworms, etc.)

View Statistics

Track your progress with detailed statistics:

Exercises completed today, this week, this month

Current streak of consecutive days

Breakdown by exercise category

Recent exercise history

Exercise Reminder (Menu Bar)

A menu bar icon that:

Shows your daily exercise count

Provides quick access to start workouts

Sends periodic reminders to exercise (configurable intervals: 30, 45, 60, 90, or 120 minutes)

Why FitDesk?

Sitting for long periods is harmful to your health. FitDesk makes it easy to incorporate movement into your workday with exercises that:

Take less than 2 minutes

Require no equipment

Can be done in your office or home workspace

Are suitable for all fitness levels

Made with sweat, effort, and more than a few sore muscles.