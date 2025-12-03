StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Algorand

Perform all of Algorand operations from your toolbar
AvatarRaihan Khan
New
Install Extension
Overview

Algorand Raycast Extension

A powerful Raycast extension that brings the full capabilities of the Algorand blockchain directly to your macOS toolbar. Manage wallets, send transactions, swap assets, and more - all without leaving your workflow.

Algorand Raycast Extension

✨ Features

🔐 Wallet Management

  • Secure wallet creation with encrypted mnemonic storage
  • Wallet info display with balance and asset holdings
  • Export wallet functionality with security warnings
  • Testnet funding for development and testing

💸 Transactions

  • Send ALGO with customizable amounts and notes
  • Asset transfers for all Algorand Standard Assets (ASAs)
  • Transaction history with detailed formatting and explorer links
  • Real-time balance updates and confirmations

🪙 Asset Operations

  • Create ASAs with full customization (name, symbol, supply, etc.)
  • Asset information lookup with comprehensive details
  • Opt-in to assets for receiving tokens
  • Detailed asset display in wallet info with proper formatting

🔄 Swap Functionality (NEW!)

  • Asset swapping powered by Pera Swap SDK
  • Multi-DEX support (Tinyman, Vestige, and more)
  • Real-time quotes with price impact and slippage control
  • Seamless execution with secure transaction signing

⚡ Quick Actions

  • Keyboard shortcuts for all major functions
  • Copy addresses and mnemonics with one click
  • AlgoExplorer integration for transaction verification
  • Toast notifications for operation feedback

🚀 Installation

  1. Clone or download this extension
  2. Install dependencies: 
    cd raycast/algorand
npm install
  3. Build the extension: 
    npm run build
  4. Import into Raycast:
    • Open Raycast
    • Go to Extensions
    • Click "Import Extension"
    • Select this folder

🎯 Commands

Core Commands

CommandDescriptionShortcut
Wallet InfoView wallet details, balance, and assets-
Send ALGOSend Algorand payments⌘S
Swap AssetsExchange tokens using DEX aggregation⌘X
Create AssetCreate new ASA tokens⌘C
Transfer AssetSend ASA tokens⌘T
Transaction HistoryView all wallet transactions⌘H
Asset InfoGet detailed asset information⌘I
Export WalletSecurely export wallet details⌘E

Quick Actions (from Wallet Info)

ActionShortcutDescription
Copy Address-Copy wallet address to clipboard
Copy Mnemonic⌘MCopy mnemonic phrase securely
Refresh Balance⌘RUpdate account information
Fund Testnet⌘FGet testnet ALGO from faucet
Reset Wallet⌘⇧RCreate new wallet (destructive)

🔧 Technical Details

Architecture

  • TypeScript with full type safety
  • Algorand SDK for blockchain interactions
  • Pera Swap SDK for DEX aggregation
  • AES-256-CBC encryption for secure storage
  • Raycast API for native UI components

Security Features

  • Encrypted mnemonic storage using system-level encryption
  • Secure key derivation with crypto.scryptSync
  • No plaintext secrets stored on disk
  • Transaction confirmation before execution
  • Testnet by default for safety

Supported Networks

  • Algorand Testnet (default)
  • Easy mainnet switching via configuration
  • AlgoNode API endpoints for reliability

📱 Usage Examples

Creating Your First Wallet

  1. Run "Wallet Info" command
  2. Extension automatically creates a secure wallet
  3. Fund testnet account using the built-in faucet
  4. Start sending transactions and swapping assets!

Swapping Assets

  1. Use "Swap Assets" command (⌘X)
  2. Select from/to assets using the dropdown
  3. Enter amount to swap
  4. Review quote with price impact
  5. Execute swap with one click

Managing Assets

  1. Create ASAs with custom properties
  2. Transfer tokens to other addresses
  3. View asset details with comprehensive info
  4. Track holdings in wallet info display

🛡️ Security Considerations

Important Notes

  • Mnemonic phrases are your wallet's master key
  • Keep backups secure and never share them
  • Use testnet for development and learning
  • Verify transactions on AlgoExplorer before mainnet use

Best Practices

  • Export wallet and store mnemonic securely
  • Test on testnet before mainnet operations
  • Verify recipient addresses before sending
  • Keep the extension updated for security patches

🔗 Links

🤝 Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit issues and pull requests.

Development Setup

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Build for development
npm run dev

# Build for production
npm run build

📄 License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Made with ❤️ for the Algorand community

Transform your Algorand workflow with the power of Raycast! 🚀

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
ProductivityDeveloper Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Docker logo

Docker

Manage Docker with Raycast

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.