Algorand Raycast Extension

A powerful Raycast extension that brings the full capabilities of the Algorand blockchain directly to your macOS toolbar. Manage wallets, send transactions, swap assets, and more - all without leaving your workflow.

✨ Features

🔐 Wallet Management

Secure wallet creation with encrypted mnemonic storage

with encrypted mnemonic storage Wallet info display with balance and asset holdings

with balance and asset holdings Export wallet functionality with security warnings

functionality with security warnings Testnet funding for development and testing

💸 Transactions

Send ALGO with customizable amounts and notes

with customizable amounts and notes Asset transfers for all Algorand Standard Assets (ASAs)

for all Algorand Standard Assets (ASAs) Transaction history with detailed formatting and explorer links

with detailed formatting and explorer links Real-time balance updates and confirmations

🪙 Asset Operations

Create ASAs with full customization (name, symbol, supply, etc.)

with full customization (name, symbol, supply, etc.) Asset information lookup with comprehensive details

lookup with comprehensive details Opt-in to assets for receiving tokens

for receiving tokens Detailed asset display in wallet info with proper formatting

🔄 Swap Functionality (NEW!)

Asset swapping powered by Pera Swap SDK

powered by Pera Swap SDK Multi-DEX support (Tinyman, Vestige, and more)

(Tinyman, Vestige, and more) Real-time quotes with price impact and slippage control

with price impact and slippage control Seamless execution with secure transaction signing

⚡ Quick Actions

Keyboard shortcuts for all major functions

for all major functions Copy addresses and mnemonics with one click

and mnemonics with one click AlgoExplorer integration for transaction verification

for transaction verification Toast notifications for operation feedback

🚀 Installation

Clone or download this extension Install dependencies: cd raycast/algorand npm install Build the extension: npm run build Import into Raycast: Open Raycast

Go to Extensions

Click "Import Extension"

Select this folder

🎯 Commands

Core Commands

Command Description Shortcut Wallet Info View wallet details, balance, and assets - Send ALGO Send Algorand payments ⌘S Swap Assets Exchange tokens using DEX aggregation ⌘X Create Asset Create new ASA tokens ⌘C Transfer Asset Send ASA tokens ⌘T Transaction History View all wallet transactions ⌘H Asset Info Get detailed asset information ⌘I Export Wallet Securely export wallet details ⌘E

Quick Actions (from Wallet Info)

Action Shortcut Description Copy Address - Copy wallet address to clipboard Copy Mnemonic ⌘M Copy mnemonic phrase securely Refresh Balance ⌘R Update account information Fund Testnet ⌘F Get testnet ALGO from faucet Reset Wallet ⌘⇧R Create new wallet (destructive)

🔧 Technical Details

Architecture

TypeScript with full type safety

with full type safety Algorand SDK for blockchain interactions

for blockchain interactions Pera Swap SDK for DEX aggregation

for DEX aggregation AES-256-CBC encryption for secure storage

for secure storage Raycast API for native UI components

Security Features

Encrypted mnemonic storage using system-level encryption

using system-level encryption Secure key derivation with crypto.scryptSync

with crypto.scryptSync No plaintext secrets stored on disk

stored on disk Transaction confirmation before execution

before execution Testnet by default for safety

Supported Networks

Algorand Testnet (default)

(default) Easy mainnet switching via configuration

via configuration AlgoNode API endpoints for reliability

📱 Usage Examples

Creating Your First Wallet

Run "Wallet Info" command Extension automatically creates a secure wallet Fund testnet account using the built-in faucet Start sending transactions and swapping assets!

Swapping Assets

Use "Swap Assets" command ( ⌘X ) Select from/to assets using the dropdown Enter amount to swap Review quote with price impact Execute swap with one click

Managing Assets

Create ASAs with custom properties Transfer tokens to other addresses View asset details with comprehensive info Track holdings in wallet info display

🛡️ Security Considerations

Important Notes

Mnemonic phrases are your wallet's master key

are your wallet's master key Keep backups secure and never share them

and never share them Use testnet for development and learning

for development and learning Verify transactions on AlgoExplorer before mainnet use

Best Practices

Export wallet and store mnemonic securely

and store mnemonic securely Test on testnet before mainnet operations

before mainnet operations Verify recipient addresses before sending

before sending Keep the extension updated for security patches

🔗 Links

🤝 Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit issues and pull requests.

Development Setup

# Install dependencies npm install # Build for development npm run dev # Build for production npm run build

📄 License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Made with ❤️ for the Algorand community

Transform your Algorand workflow with the power of Raycast! 🚀