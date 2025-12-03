Algorand Raycast Extension
A powerful Raycast extension that brings the full capabilities of the Algorand blockchain directly to your macOS toolbar. Manage wallets, send transactions, swap assets, and more - all without leaving your workflow.
✨ Features
🔐 Wallet Management
- Secure wallet creation with encrypted mnemonic storage
- Wallet info display with balance and asset holdings
- Export wallet functionality with security warnings
- Testnet funding for development and testing
💸 Transactions
- Send ALGO with customizable amounts and notes
- Asset transfers for all Algorand Standard Assets (ASAs)
- Transaction history with detailed formatting and explorer links
- Real-time balance updates and confirmations
🪙 Asset Operations
- Create ASAs with full customization (name, symbol, supply, etc.)
- Asset information lookup with comprehensive details
- Opt-in to assets for receiving tokens
- Detailed asset display in wallet info with proper formatting
🔄 Swap Functionality (NEW!)
- Asset swapping powered by Pera Swap SDK
- Multi-DEX support (Tinyman, Vestige, and more)
- Real-time quotes with price impact and slippage control
- Seamless execution with secure transaction signing
⚡ Quick Actions
- Keyboard shortcuts for all major functions
- Copy addresses and mnemonics with one click
- AlgoExplorer integration for transaction verification
- Toast notifications for operation feedback
🚀 Installation
- Clone or download this extension
- Install dependencies:
cd raycast/algorand
npm install
- Build the extension:
npm run build
- Import into Raycast:
- Open Raycast
- Go to Extensions
- Click "Import Extension"
- Select this folder
🎯 Commands
Core Commands
|Command
|Description
|Shortcut
|Wallet Info
|View wallet details, balance, and assets
|-
|Send ALGO
|Send Algorand payments
⌘S
|Swap Assets
|Exchange tokens using DEX aggregation
⌘X
|Create Asset
|Create new ASA tokens
⌘C
|Transfer Asset
|Send ASA tokens
⌘T
|Transaction History
|View all wallet transactions
⌘H
|Asset Info
|Get detailed asset information
⌘I
|Export Wallet
|Securely export wallet details
⌘E
Quick Actions (from Wallet Info)
|Action
|Shortcut
|Description
|Copy Address
|-
|Copy wallet address to clipboard
|Copy Mnemonic
⌘M
|Copy mnemonic phrase securely
|Refresh Balance
⌘R
|Update account information
|Fund Testnet
⌘F
|Get testnet ALGO from faucet
|Reset Wallet
⌘⇧R
|Create new wallet (destructive)
🔧 Technical Details
Architecture
- TypeScript with full type safety
- Algorand SDK for blockchain interactions
- Pera Swap SDK for DEX aggregation
- AES-256-CBC encryption for secure storage
- Raycast API for native UI components
Security Features
- Encrypted mnemonic storage using system-level encryption
- Secure key derivation with crypto.scryptSync
- No plaintext secrets stored on disk
- Transaction confirmation before execution
- Testnet by default for safety
Supported Networks
- Algorand Testnet (default)
- Easy mainnet switching via configuration
- AlgoNode API endpoints for reliability
📱 Usage Examples
Creating Your First Wallet
- Run "Wallet Info" command
- Extension automatically creates a secure wallet
- Fund testnet account using the built-in faucet
- Start sending transactions and swapping assets!
Swapping Assets
- Use "Swap Assets" command (
⌘X)
- Select from/to assets using the dropdown
- Enter amount to swap
- Review quote with price impact
- Execute swap with one click
Managing Assets
- Create ASAs with custom properties
- Transfer tokens to other addresses
- View asset details with comprehensive info
- Track holdings in wallet info display
🛡️ Security Considerations
Important Notes
- Mnemonic phrases are your wallet's master key
- Keep backups secure and never share them
- Use testnet for development and learning
- Verify transactions on AlgoExplorer before mainnet use
Best Practices
- Export wallet and store mnemonic securely
- Test on testnet before mainnet operations
- Verify recipient addresses before sending
- Keep the extension updated for security patches
🔗 Links
🤝 Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit issues and pull requests.
Development Setup
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Build for development
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
📄 License
This project is licensed under the MIT License.
Made with ❤️ for the Algorand community
Transform your Algorand workflow with the power of Raycast! 🚀