Track expenses in natural language from Raycast and sync them to your Ducat account.
Ducat helps you stay in control of your spending without complicated dashboards or data overload.
Use the Record Transaction command to log income or expenses in plain language, for example:
spent 8.75 on coffee at starbucks
received 10k as salary from acme
799 concert tickets ticketmaster
The more descriptive your note, the better Ducat can categorize and format it.
Don't have an account yet? Register here.
This extension requires an integration key to work. Here's how to get one:
Learn more about Ducat on the official website and see transaction examples in the help docs.
Need help? Contact support at help@ducat.money.