Ducat

Track expenses in natural language from Raycast and sync them to your Ducat account.

See where your money goes

Ducat helps you stay in control of your spending without complicated dashboards or data overload.

Use the Record Transaction command to log income or expenses in plain language, for example:

spent 8.75 on coffee at starbucks

received 10k as salary from acme

799 concert tickets ticketmaster

The more descriptive your note, the better Ducat can categorize and format it.

Don't have an account yet? Register here.

Prerequisites

This extension requires an integration key to work. Here's how to get one:

Log in to Ducat Visit the Integrations page Create a Raycast integration Copy the generated integration key Paste it in the Raycast extension preferences

Why Ducat

Track consciously: add transactions yourself so you stay aware of where your money is going.

Fast logging: no form-filling, just describe the transaction naturally.

Better insights: review category breakdowns and spending patterns in Ducat reports.

Learn more about Ducat on the official website and see transaction examples in the help docs.

Get help

Need help? Contact support at help@ducat.money.