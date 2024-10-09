StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Gistly

YouTube AI Summaries & Transcripts
AvatarRafal Zawadzki
New
Install Extension
Overview

Gistly

Summarize YouTube videos for free. Save time on long content. Get insights with AI, instantly and on point - right in your command bar.

Gistly YouTube Summarizer

Save time on long videos, get instant insights with AI.

Features

Key Insights

Get the pivotal points and key ideas from the video.

insights view

TLDR Summaries

Grasp the gist of any video in seconds with our YouTube summary AI.

summaries view

Transcripts

Get raw transcripts ready to copy into your notes or AI assistant.

How to use

This extension offers freemium access to Gistly app. Simply enter YouTube URL or video ID and get the summary, transcript or key insights.

The free version has a daily limit of 5 videos. If you have Gistly+ you can add your API key in the extension settings for unlimited access. The API key can be found in the Gistly browser extension main menu. The extension is available for Chrome, Edge, and Brave and can be installed from Chrome Web Store.

This extension does not require OpenAI API key nor access to Raycast AI.

API key

Preferences

All the preferences value will be stored locally using the Raycast Preferences API

All preferences properties list that can be customized through Raycast Settings > Extensions > Gistly

PropertiesLabelValueRequiredDefaultDescription
apiKeyAPI keystringfalseemptyYour Gistly API key

Author

Created by Rafal Zawadzki

Categories
ProductivityDeveloper ToolsApplications
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Google Workspace logo

Google Workspace

Access Google Drive files.

Apple Notes logo

Apple Notes

Search and create notes within the Apple Notes application.

System Monitor logo

System Monitor

Show information and usage related to CPU , Memory , Power and Network

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.