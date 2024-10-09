Summarize YouTube videos for free. Save time on long content. Get insights with AI, instantly and on point - right in your command bar.
Get the pivotal points and key ideas from the video.
Grasp the gist of any video in seconds with our YouTube summary AI.
Get raw transcripts ready to copy into your notes or AI assistant.
This extension offers freemium access to Gistly app. Simply enter YouTube URL or video ID and get the summary, transcript or key insights.
The free version has a daily limit of 5 videos. If you have Gistly+ you can add your API key in the extension settings for unlimited access. The API key can be found in the Gistly browser extension main menu. The extension is available for Chrome, Edge, and Brave and can be installed from Chrome Web Store.
This extension does not require OpenAI API key nor access to Raycast AI.
All the preferences value will be stored locally using the Raycast Preferences API
All preferences properties list that can be customized through
Raycast Settings > Extensions > Gistly
|Properties
|Label
|Value
|Required
|Default
|Description
apiKey
|API key
string
false
empty
|Your Gistly API key
Created by Rafal Zawadzki