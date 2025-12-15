StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Transit Departures (Catenary for Raycast)

View real-time transit departures for any stop from anywhere using Catenary.
Avatarquacksire
New
Install Extension
Overview

Transit Departures (Catenary for Raycast)

View real-time transit departures for stops near you using Catenary.

Features

  • Real-time Departures: Check live departure times for buses, trains, and more.
  • Nearby Stops: Automatically detect your location or search for stops by name.
  • Detailed Info: See route names, headsigns, and bay information.
  • Filters: Filter departures by mode (Bus, Rail, Metro, etc.).

About Catenary

Catenary is a student-led non-profit organization at the cutting edge of transit and routing research. We explore and innovate ways to help people navigate the world around them.

  • Open Source: Catenary projects are entirely open-source.
  • Community: Backed by a strong community of developers and users.
  • Research: Pushing mobility forward with advanced routing and data processing algorithms.

Visit Catenary Maps

Data provided by Catenary Maps.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Other
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Obsidian logo

Obsidian

Control Obsidian with Raycast

Change Case logo

Change Case

Transform a string between camelCase, snake_case, CONSTANT_CASE, and more

Search Router logo

Search Router

Local-first search with Kagi's !Bangs (similar to unduck.link with DuckDuckGo's !Bangs)

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.