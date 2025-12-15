Transit Departures (Catenary for Raycast)

View real-time transit departures for stops near you using Catenary.

Features

Real-time Departures: Check live departure times for buses, trains, and more.

Nearby Stops: Automatically detect your location or search for stops by name.

Detailed Info: See route names, headsigns, and bay information.

Filters: Filter departures by mode (Bus, Rail, Metro, etc.).

About Catenary

Catenary is a student-led non-profit organization at the cutting edge of transit and routing research. We explore and innovate ways to help people navigate the world around them.

Open Source: Catenary projects are entirely open-source.

Community: Backed by a strong community of developers and users.

Research: Pushing mobility forward with advanced routing and data processing algorithms.

