Transit Departures (Catenary for Raycast)
View real-time transit departures for stops near you using Catenary.
Features
- Real-time Departures: Check live departure times for buses, trains, and more.
- Nearby Stops: Automatically detect your location or search for stops by name.
- Detailed Info: See route names, headsigns, and bay information.
- Filters: Filter departures by mode (Bus, Rail, Metro, etc.).
About Catenary
Catenary is a student-led non-profit organization at the cutting edge of transit and routing research. We explore and innovate ways to help people navigate the world around them.
- Open Source: Catenary projects are entirely open-source.
- Community: Backed by a strong community of developers and users.
- Research: Pushing mobility forward with advanced routing and data processing algorithms.
Visit Catenary Maps
Data provided by Catenary Maps.