Claude Code workflows at your fingertips - A comprehensive Raycast extension that bridges Claude Code's powerful agentic CLI with Raycast's instant-access UI.
Quick prompt with automatic context capture from VS Code. Select text anywhere, hit the hotkey, and get answers without opening a terminal.
Fast project switching for Claude Code. Browse all your projects with favorites, recents, and session counts.
Find and resume any Claude Code conversation across all projects.
One keystroke to continue your last Claude Code session. No UI - just launches directly.
Git-aware Claude Code workflows for common tasks.
Curated collection of production-tested prompts with variable substitution.
One-keystroke code transformations from any app.
Real-time Claude Code status in your menu bar.
Detailed cost and usage metrics.
Claude Code CLI: Install the Claude Code CLI tool
npm install -g @anthropic-ai/claude-code
Raycast: Download from raycast.com
claude-cast directory
cd claude-cast
npm install
npm run dev
Some features (Ask Claude Code, Transform Selection, Git Actions) require an OAuth token to work in Raycast's sandboxed environment:
Generate a long-lived OAuth token:
claude setup-token
Copy the token and add it to ClaudeCast preferences:
⌘,
Open Raycast preferences and configure ClaudeCast:
claude setup-token (required for API features)
Set these in Raycast preferences:
Command
Suggested Shortcut
|Ask Claude Code
⌘⇧C
|Quick Continue
⌘⌥R
|Browse Sessions
⌘⌥S
|Launch Project
⌘⌥L
|Git Actions
⌘⇧G
|Prompt Library
⌘⌥P
|Transform Selection
⌘⇧T
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Lint code
npm run lint
# Fix lint issues
npm run fix-lint
claude-cast/
├── src/
│ ├── ask-claude.tsx # Quick Prompt command
│ ├── browse-sessions.tsx # Session Browser
│ ├── launch-project.tsx # Project Launcher
│ ├── quick-continue.tsx # Quick Continue
│ ├── git-actions.tsx # Git Actions
│ ├── prompt-library.tsx # Prompt Library
│ ├── transform-selection.tsx # Transform Selection
│ ├── menu-bar-monitor.tsx # Menu Bar Monitor
│ ├── usage-dashboard.tsx # Usage Dashboard
│ └── lib/
│ ├── claude-cli.ts # Claude CLI integration
│ ├── session-parser.ts # JSONL session parsing
│ ├── project-discovery.ts # Project detection
│ ├── context-capture.ts # VS Code context capture
│ ├── terminal.ts # Terminal launch utilities
│ ├── prompts.ts # Built-in prompts
│ └── usage-stats.ts # Usage statistics
├── assets/
│ └── command-icon.png # Extension icon
├── package.json
├── tsconfig.json
└── README.md
MIT
Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.
Built with Raycast and Claude Code.