StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

ClaudeCast

Claude Code workflows at your fingertips - Quick prompts, session management, and agentic workflows
SQ
Siraj Qazi
New
Install Extension
Overview

ClaudeCast

Claude Code workflows at your fingertips - A comprehensive Raycast extension that bridges Claude Code's powerful agentic CLI with Raycast's instant-access UI.

Features

Phase 1: Core Features

Ask Claude Code

Quick prompt with automatic context capture from VS Code. Select text anywhere, hit the hotkey, and get answers without opening a terminal.

  • Auto-detects current project from VS Code
  • Captures selected text and clipboard
  • Shows git branch context
  • Supports all Claude models (Sonnet, Opus, Haiku)
  • Continue conversation in terminal

Launch Project

Fast project switching for Claude Code. Browse all your projects with favorites, recents, and session counts.

  • Discovers projects from Claude Code history
  • Integrates with VS Code recent workspaces
  • Launch new session or continue existing
  • Open in VS Code or Finder
  • Manage favorites

Browse Sessions

Find and resume any Claude Code conversation across all projects.

  • Search sessions by content
  • Filter by project
  • View conversation preview
  • Resume, fork, or delete sessions
  • See cost and token usage per session

Quick Continue

One keystroke to continue your last Claude Code session. No UI - just launches directly.

Git Actions

Git-aware Claude Code workflows for common tasks.

  • Review staged changes
  • Generate commit messages
  • Explain recent diffs
  • Review unstaged changes
  • Summarize branch changes

Phase 2: Power User Features

Prompt Library

Curated collection of production-tested prompts with variable substitution.

Categories:

  • Planning & Architecture
  • Test-Driven Development
  • Code Review & Security
  • Refactoring
  • Debugging
  • Documentation
  • Advanced Multi-Step Workflows

Transform Selection

One-keystroke code transformations from any app.

  • Explain code
  • Explain regex
  • Find bugs
  • Convert to another language
  • Add TypeScript types
  • Optimize performance
  • Add comments
  • Write tests

Menu Bar Monitor

Real-time Claude Code status in your menu bar.

  • Active session indicator
  • Today's cost and session count
  • Quick access to all commands

Usage Dashboard

Detailed cost and usage metrics.

  • Daily/weekly/monthly trends
  • Cost breakdown by project
  • Top expensive sessions
  • ASCII cost charts

Installation

Prerequisites

  1. Claude Code CLI: Install the Claude Code CLI tool

    npm install -g @anthropic-ai/claude-code

  2. Raycast: Download from raycast.com

Install Extension

  1. Clone this repository or download the extension
  2. Open Raycast and search for "Import Extension"
  3. Select the claude-cast directory
  4. Or run in development mode: 
    cd claude-cast
npm install
npm run dev

Setup

OAuth Token (Required for API Features)

Some features (Ask Claude Code, Transform Selection, Git Actions) require an OAuth token to work in Raycast's sandboxed environment:

  1. Generate a long-lived OAuth token:

    claude setup-token

  2. Copy the token and add it to ClaudeCast preferences:

    • Open Raycast → Search "ClaudeCast" → Press ⌘,
    • Paste the token in the "OAuth Token" field

Configuration

Open Raycast preferences and configure ClaudeCast:

  • Default Model: Choose between Sonnet (balanced), Opus (most capable), or Haiku (fastest)
  • Terminal Application: Select your preferred terminal (Terminal, iTerm, Warp, Kitty, Ghostty)
  • Claude Code Path: Optionally specify a custom path to the Claude CLI binary
  • OAuth Token: Long-lived token from claude setup-token (required for API features)

Usage

Keyboard Shortcuts (Suggested)

Set these in Raycast preferences:

CommandSuggested Shortcut
Ask Claude Code⌘⇧C
Quick Continue⌘⌥R
Browse Sessions⌘⌥S
Launch Project⌘⌥L
Git Actions⌘⇧G
Prompt Library⌘⌥P
Transform Selection⌘⇧T

Tips

  1. Context Capture: For best results, select code in VS Code before triggering Ask Claude Code
  2. Project Detection: Keep VS Code open in your project for automatic project detection
  3. Quick Continue: Use this when you step away and want to resume your last conversation
  4. Prompt Library: Start with built-in prompts, then create custom ones for your workflows
  5. Git Actions: Stage your changes first, then use "Write Commit Message" for AI-generated commits

Development

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Start development
npm run dev

# Build for production
npm run build

# Lint code
npm run lint

# Fix lint issues
npm run fix-lint

Project Structure

claude-cast/
├── src/
│   ├── ask-claude.tsx          # Quick Prompt command
│   ├── browse-sessions.tsx     # Session Browser
│   ├── launch-project.tsx      # Project Launcher
│   ├── quick-continue.tsx      # Quick Continue
│   ├── git-actions.tsx         # Git Actions
│   ├── prompt-library.tsx      # Prompt Library
│   ├── transform-selection.tsx # Transform Selection
│   ├── menu-bar-monitor.tsx    # Menu Bar Monitor
│   ├── usage-dashboard.tsx     # Usage Dashboard
│   └── lib/
│       ├── claude-cli.ts       # Claude CLI integration
│       ├── session-parser.ts   # JSONL session parsing
│       ├── project-discovery.ts # Project detection
│       ├── context-capture.ts  # VS Code context capture
│       ├── terminal.ts         # Terminal launch utilities
│       ├── prompts.ts          # Built-in prompts
│       └── usage-stats.ts      # Usage statistics
├── assets/
│   └── command-icon.png        # Extension icon
├── package.json
├── tsconfig.json
└── README.md

License

MIT

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.

Credits

Built with Raycast and Claude Code.

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Developer ToolsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Apple Reminders logo

Apple Reminders

Manage Apple Reminders.

Video Downloader logo

Video Downloader

Download videos from YouTube, 𝕏, Twitch, Instagram, Bilibili and more

Raycast Explorer logo

Raycast Explorer

Explore snippets, prompts, and custom themes from within Raycast.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.