ClaudeCast

Claude Code workflows at your fingertips - A comprehensive Raycast extension that bridges Claude Code's powerful agentic CLI with Raycast's instant-access UI.

Features

Phase 1: Core Features

Ask Claude Code

Quick prompt with automatic context capture from VS Code. Select text anywhere, hit the hotkey, and get answers without opening a terminal.

Auto-detects current project from VS Code

Captures selected text and clipboard

Shows git branch context

Supports all Claude models (Sonnet, Opus, Haiku)

Continue conversation in terminal

Launch Project

Fast project switching for Claude Code. Browse all your projects with favorites, recents, and session counts.

Discovers projects from Claude Code history

Integrates with VS Code recent workspaces

Launch new session or continue existing

Open in VS Code or Finder

Manage favorites

Browse Sessions

Find and resume any Claude Code conversation across all projects.

Search sessions by content

Filter by project

View conversation preview

Resume, fork, or delete sessions

See cost and token usage per session

Quick Continue

One keystroke to continue your last Claude Code session. No UI - just launches directly.

Git Actions

Git-aware Claude Code workflows for common tasks.

Review staged changes

Generate commit messages

Explain recent diffs

Review unstaged changes

Summarize branch changes

Phase 2: Power User Features

Prompt Library

Curated collection of production-tested prompts with variable substitution.

Categories:

Planning & Architecture

Test-Driven Development

Code Review & Security

Refactoring

Debugging

Documentation

Advanced Multi-Step Workflows

Transform Selection

One-keystroke code transformations from any app.

Explain code

Explain regex

Find bugs

Convert to another language

Add TypeScript types

Optimize performance

Add comments

Write tests

Menu Bar Monitor

Real-time Claude Code status in your menu bar.

Active session indicator

Today's cost and session count

Quick access to all commands

Usage Dashboard

Detailed cost and usage metrics.

Daily/weekly/monthly trends

Cost breakdown by project

Top expensive sessions

ASCII cost charts

Installation

Prerequisites

Claude Code CLI: Install the Claude Code CLI tool npm install -g @anthropic-ai/claude-code Raycast: Download from raycast.com

Install Extension

Clone this repository or download the extension Open Raycast and search for "Import Extension" Select the claude-cast directory Or run in development mode: cd claude-cast npm install npm run dev

Setup

OAuth Token (Required for API Features)

Some features (Ask Claude Code, Transform Selection, Git Actions) require an OAuth token to work in Raycast's sandboxed environment:

Generate a long-lived OAuth token: claude setup-token Copy the token and add it to ClaudeCast preferences: Open Raycast → Search "ClaudeCast" → Press ⌘,

Paste the token in the "OAuth Token" field

Configuration

Open Raycast preferences and configure ClaudeCast:

Default Model : Choose between Sonnet (balanced), Opus (most capable), or Haiku (fastest)

: Choose between Sonnet (balanced), Opus (most capable), or Haiku (fastest) Terminal Application : Select your preferred terminal (Terminal, iTerm, Warp, Kitty, Ghostty)

: Select your preferred terminal (Terminal, iTerm, Warp, Kitty, Ghostty) Claude Code Path : Optionally specify a custom path to the Claude CLI binary

: Optionally specify a custom path to the Claude CLI binary OAuth Token: Long-lived token from claude setup-token (required for API features)

Usage

Keyboard Shortcuts (Suggested)

Set these in Raycast preferences:

Command Suggested Shortcut Ask Claude Code ⌘⇧C Quick Continue ⌘⌥R Browse Sessions ⌘⌥S Launch Project ⌘⌥L Git Actions ⌘⇧G Prompt Library ⌘⌥P Transform Selection ⌘⇧T

Tips

Context Capture: For best results, select code in VS Code before triggering Ask Claude Code Project Detection: Keep VS Code open in your project for automatic project detection Quick Continue: Use this when you step away and want to resume your last conversation Prompt Library: Start with built-in prompts, then create custom ones for your workflows Git Actions: Stage your changes first, then use "Write Commit Message" for AI-generated commits

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Start development npm run dev # Build for production npm run build # Lint code npm run lint # Fix lint issues npm run fix-lint

Project Structure

claude-cast/ ├── src/ │ ├── ask-claude.tsx # Quick Prompt command │ ├── browse-sessions.tsx # Session Browser │ ├── launch-project.tsx # Project Launcher │ ├── quick-continue.tsx # Quick Continue │ ├── git-actions.tsx # Git Actions │ ├── prompt-library.tsx # Prompt Library │ ├── transform-selection.tsx # Transform Selection │ ├── menu-bar-monitor.tsx # Menu Bar Monitor │ ├── usage-dashboard.tsx # Usage Dashboard │ └── lib/ │ ├── claude-cli.ts # Claude CLI integration │ ├── session-parser.ts # JSONL session parsing │ ├── project-discovery.ts # Project detection │ ├── context-capture.ts # VS Code context capture │ ├── terminal.ts # Terminal launch utilities │ ├── prompts.ts # Built-in prompts │ └── usage-stats.ts # Usage statistics ├── assets/ │ └── command-icon.png # Extension icon ├── package.json ├── tsconfig.json └── README.md

License

MIT

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.

Credits

Built with Raycast and Claude Code.