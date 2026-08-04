Super Productivity — Raycast Extension

A Raycast extension that brings your Super Productivity tasks, projects, tags, and current tracker into Raycast — and lets you start or resume tracking a task from the keyboard with a focus session auto-starting in Super Productivity when its autoStartFocusOnPlay toggle is enabled.

Features · Install · Auto-focus on tracking · Commands · Keyboard shortcuts · Architecture · Development · FAQ

Features

Start or resume tracking any task with a keyboard shortcut — also auto-starts a Super Productivity focus session when configured (see Auto-focus on tracking below).

with a keyboard shortcut — also auto-starts a Super Productivity focus session when configured (see Auto-focus on tracking below). Smart resume — tasks you've already worked on ( timeSpent > 0 ) show Resume Tracking (X.Xh spent) with a rewind icon (↻), so picking up where you left off is one keystroke.

— tasks you've already worked on ( ) show with a rewind icon (↻), so picking up where you left off is one keystroke. Keyboard shortcuts for every common action — Enter (Start/Resume), Cmd+Shift+C (Complete), Cmd+E (Archive), Cmd+Backspace (Delete), Cmd+R (Refresh), Cmd+[ (Back), and more (see Keyboard shortcuts below).

for every common action — (Start/Resume), (Complete), (Archive), (Delete), (Refresh), (Back), and more (see Keyboard shortcuts below). Current task view with elapsed time (today + total) and a one-key Stop action.

with elapsed time (today + total) and a one-key Stop action. Menu-bar widget showing the currently tracked task and elapsed time.

showing the currently tracked task and elapsed time. Today’s tasks filter, Scheduled tasks grouped by overdue / today / tomorrow / this week / later, Archived with restore, Browse projects with task lists, Tags CRUD.

filter, Scheduled tasks grouped by overdue / today / tomorrow / this week / later, with restore, with task lists, CRUD. Quick-add with natural-language parsing ( +project #tag @tomorrow 30m ).

with natural-language parsing ( ). Create task form with project + tag pickers.

form with project + tag pickers. Live, read-only sync via Super Productivity’s Local REST API (port 127.0.0.1:3876 by default).

Install

From Raycast Store

Make sure Super Productivity is installed and running with Settings → Misc → Enable local REST API turned on (default http://127.0.0.1:3876 ). Install the extension from the Raycast Store: search “Super Productivity”. Open any command — it auto-discovers tasks via the API.

From source (development)

git clone https://github.com/pvnkmnk/raycast-super-productivity.git cd raycast-super-productivity npm install npm run dev # opens Raycast dev with the extension live-reloading

The default preference apiBaseUrl is http://127.0.0.1:3876 . Change it in Raycast preferences if your SP instance runs elsewhere.

Auto-focus on tracking

TL;DR. Enable Pomodoro + the “Start a focus session when I start tracking a task” toggle in Super Productivity. After that, starting any task from this extension will also auto-start a focus session — because that toggle listens for the same /tasks/{id}/start event this extension uses, which is indistinguishable from pressing the UI’s Play button.

➡️ Full step-by-step setup guide: docs/FOCUS-SESSIONS.md .

Why this works

Super Productivity’s Pomodoro / focus system is designed as a state attached to an active task, not as an independent timer. Internally the toggle is named autoStartFocusOnPlay ; in the UI it’s labelled “Start a focus session when I start tracking a task”. When enabled it creates (or resumes) a focus session whenever a task timer starts — regardless of whether the start call comes from the in-app UI, a keyboard shortcut, or the Local REST API.

This extension calls POST /tasks/{id}/start (via startTask in src/api.ts ) — the same endpoint the UI’s Play button uses — so the toggle hooks in transparently. From your perspective: pick a task in Raycast → press Return → open SP and the focus-mode overlay/Pomodoro timer is already running against that task.

Quick setup

Super Productivity → Settings → Pomodoro → turn on Pomodoro timer; pick work/break (e.g. 25/5). Settings → Focus (or Focus Mode) → enable “Start a focus session when I start tracking a task” (internal: autoStartFocusOnPlay ). Optional but recommended: enable Auto-start next session + Stop tracking time when break starts. Back in Raycast — open View Tasks (or Current Task), select any task, run Start / Resume Tracking. Watch Super Productivity: the task becomes active and the focus-mode overlay / Pomodoro timer appears, time is logged against that task automatically.

If starting a task from Raycast only starts the timer and not the focus session, see Troubleshooting below — there is a known product limitation that the SP maintainers track separately.

Commands

Command Mode What it does Show Task in Menu Bar menu-bar Live readout of the currently tracked task + elapsed time. View Tasks view Browse, search, filter by project/tag, start tracking, complete, archive, delete. Starting tracking here also starts a SP focus session if enabled. Today’s Tasks view Tasks in Super Productivity’s Today list; same actions. Create Task view Form: title / notes / estimate / due date / project / tags. Current Task view Currently-tracking panel + recent-task picker for one-key start. Starting tracking here also starts a SP focus session if enabled. Quick Add Task view Natural-language: +project #tag @tomorrow 30m . Scheduled Tasks view Grouped overdue / today / tomorrow / this week / later. Archived Tasks view Browse archived, restore, delete permanently. Manage Tags view CRUD tags (name, color). Browse Projects view Project list with per-project task drill-down.

Every command that has a Start / Resume Tracking action — View Tasks , Today’s Tasks , Project drill-down , Current Task — participates in the Auto-focus on tracking flow. The HUD toast confirms the side-effect:

▶️ Task started — focus session will start automatically if Pomodoro + autoStartFocusOnPlay are enabled in SP.

Keyboard shortcuts

Press Enter on any task to invoke Start Tracking or Resume Tracking. Other common actions have explicit shortcuts:

Action Shortcut Mark Complete Cmd+Shift+C Archive Cmd+E Delete / Delete Permanently Cmd+Backspace Refresh Cmd+R Back to Projects Cmd+[ Create / Delete Tag Cmd+N / Cmd+Backspace

Resume Tracking swaps in automatically when a task has prior tracked time — instead of Start Tracking (▶) it shows Resume Tracking (X.Xh spent) with a rewind icon (↻), so you can see at a glance which tasks already have context. Available in View Tasks , Today's Tasks , Scheduled Tasks , Browse Projects (drill-down), and Current Task .

In Archived Tasks , Enter triggers Restore, and Delete Permanently is bound to Cmd+Backspace (Archived has no Mark Complete — restore a task first, then complete it from a live view).

Architecture

┌─────────────────┐ Local REST API ┌──────────────────────┐ │ Raycast │ POST start / │ Super Productivity │ │ extension │ ─ GET status … │ desktop app │ │ (this repo) │ http://127.0.0.1 │ (port 3876) │ └─────────────────┘ :3876 └──────────────────────┘ │ │ autoStartFocusOnPlay ▼ ┌────────────────┐ │ Focus / │ │ Pomodoro │ └────────────────┘

No focus-session endpoint. Super Productivity does not expose the focus-mode API. We rely on its own internal autoStartFocusOnPlay to wire /tasks/{id}/start to the focus-session start, exactly as if the user had clicked Play in the UI.

Super Productivity does not expose the focus-mode API. We rely on its own internal to wire to the focus-session start, exactly as if the user had clicked Play in the UI. Read-only by design. The extension only triggers task timers; it never writes to task content unless the user explicitly invokes an action (Complete, Archive, Delete, etc.).

Development

npm install npm run dev # ray develop — hot reload npm run lint npm test npm run build

FAQ

Can the extension start a focus session directly?

No — Super Productivity does not expose a focus-session API. We trigger the same internal event the UI’s Play button does; the “Start a focus session when I start tracking a task” toggle is what bridges that event to a focus session.

The dropdown filter shows Inbox and tags — is that configurable?

No, those come from the SP /projects and /tags endpoints. Filter by tag is one of the cooler features; the inbox value is a synthetic project meaning “no project assigned.”

What if SP moves my port away from 3876 ?

Change the API Base URL preference in this extension’s Raycast preferences.

Focus session doesn’t start from Raycast

Verify SP version is recent (≥ v18.5.0 per the focus-mode rework) — autoStartFocusOnPlay was added in the focus-mode overhaul. Confirm Pomodoro timer is on and Start a focus session when I start tracking a task is on — both are required. Test from inside SP first: if pressing the UI’s Play button doesn’t start a focus session either, the toggle itself is the issue, not Raycast. If the toggle works from the UI but not from this extension, the SP implementation hasn’t yet wired autoStartFocusOnPlay to Local REST API starts — see the open issue. Until then you have two workarounds: (a) start tracking manually in SP, or (b) use Raycast Focus alongside this extension for distraction blocking while SP tracks time.

License

MIT