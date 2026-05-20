Fillerama — Raycast Extension

Generate filler text using quotes from Futurama, The Simpsons, Monty Python, Arrested Development, Dexter, Doctor Who, and Star Wars.

Converted from the Alfred workflow by Florian Eckerstorfer. Uses the Fillerama API by Chris Valleskey.

Commands

Command Description Generate Filler Text Pick a show and sentence count, then paste the result into the active app. Generate Filler Headline Pick a show, then paste a single headline into the active app.

Usage

Both commands work the same way: open the command in Raycast, choose your options, then press ⌘ Return to generate. Raycast closes and the text is pasted directly into whatever app was focused before.

Generate Filler Text

Open Raycast → Generate Filler Text → choose a show and number of sentences → ⌘ Return.

Generate Filler Headline

Open Raycast → Generate Filler Headline → choose a show → ⌘ Return.

Available Shows