A smart priority queue extension for Raycast that helps you capture and manage tasks with priorities and multiple queues.
#work,
#personal)
task description -priority #queue-name
|Component
|Format
|Description
|Task
|Plain text
|The task description
|Priority
-<number>
|Higher = more urgent (optional, defaults to 0)
|Queue
#<name>
|Queue name (optional, defaults to "default")
Call mom -8 #personal
Review PR -5 #work
Buy groceries #shopping
Quick note
|Priority
|Level
|Color
|8+
|🔴 Critical
|Red
|5-7
|🟠 High
|Orange
|3-4
|🟡 Medium
|Yellow
|1-2
|🟢 Low
|Green
|0
|➖ None
|Gray
Add tasks with real-time preview showing parsed task, queue, and priority level.
Pop the highest priority item from the queue. Optionally specify a queue name to pop from a specific queue only.
When an item is popped:
A comprehensive view of all your tasks with:
|Shortcut
|Action
Enter
|Pop selected item
⌘C
|Copy to clipboard
⌘E
|Edit item
⇧↑ /
⇧↓
|Move item up/down
⌘P
|Pop from current queue
⌘⇧P
|Pop highest from any queue
⌘D
|Toggle detail panel
⌘F
|Cycle view filter
⌘⇧J
|Export as JSON
⌘⇧M
|Export as Markdown
⌘⇧B
|Backup to file
⌘⇧R
|Restore from backup
⌘,
|Settings
⌃X
|Remove from queue
Stashit automatically syncs your data to
~/.stashit/backup.json. You can also manually backup and restore using the actions in View Queue.