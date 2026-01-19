StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
A priority queue for managing tasks with priorities
Pouya Mozaffar Magham
Overview

Stashit

A smart priority queue extension for Raycast that helps you capture and manage tasks with priorities and multiple queues.

Features

  • Add to Queue: Quickly capture tasks with inline priority and queue syntax
  • Queue Pop: Pop the highest priority item (copies to clipboard automatically)
  • View Queue: Browse all items organized by queue, with filtering and management
  • Multiple Queues: Organize tasks into separate queues (e.g., #work, #personal)
  • History Tracking: Popped items are saved to history with auto-cleanup
  • Edit & Reorder: Modify items or manually reorder them within a queue
  • Export & Backup: Export to JSON/Markdown, backup to file, and restore

Syntax

task description -priority #queue-name
ComponentFormatDescription
TaskPlain textThe task description
Priority-<number>Higher = more urgent (optional, defaults to 0)
Queue#<name>Queue name (optional, defaults to "default")

Examples

Call mom -8 #personal
Review PR -5 #work
Buy groceries #shopping
Quick note

Priority Levels

PriorityLevelColor
8+🔴 CriticalRed
5-7🟠 HighOrange
3-4🟡 MediumYellow
1-2🟢 LowGreen
0➖ NoneGray

Commands

Add to Queue

Add tasks with real-time preview showing parsed task, queue, and priority level.

Queue Pop

Pop the highest priority item from the queue. Optionally specify a queue name to pop from a specific queue only.

When an item is popped:

  1. It's removed from the active queue
  2. Copied to your clipboard
  3. Saved to history

View Queue

A comprehensive view of all your tasks with:

  • Filtering: Switch between Active, History, or All views
  • Actions:
    • Pop items (individually or highest from queue)
    • Edit item text, priority, or queue
    • Move items up/down within a queue
    • Copy to clipboard
    • Restore items from history
    • Export as JSON or Markdown
    • Backup/restore to file
    • Settings for history retention

Keyboard Shortcuts (View Queue)

ShortcutAction
EnterPop selected item
⌘CCopy to clipboard
⌘EEdit item
⇧↑ / ⇧↓Move item up/down
⌘PPop from current queue
⌘⇧PPop highest from any queue
⌘DToggle detail panel
⌘FCycle view filter
⌘⇧JExport as JSON
⌘⇧MExport as Markdown
⌘⇧BBackup to file
⌘⇧RRestore from backup
⌘,Settings
⌃XRemove from queue

Settings

  • History Retention: Configure how many days to keep popped items (default: 15 days, set to 0 to keep forever)

Backup

Stashit automatically syncs your data to ~/.stashit/backup.json. You can also manually backup and restore using the actions in View Queue.

