Stashit

A smart priority queue extension for Raycast that helps you capture and manage tasks with priorities and multiple queues.

Features

Add to Queue : Quickly capture tasks with inline priority and queue syntax

: Quickly capture tasks with inline priority and queue syntax Queue Pop : Pop the highest priority item (copies to clipboard automatically)

: Pop the highest priority item (copies to clipboard automatically) View Queue : Browse all items organized by queue, with filtering and management

: Browse all items organized by queue, with filtering and management Multiple Queues : Organize tasks into separate queues (e.g., #work , #personal )

: Organize tasks into separate queues (e.g., , ) History Tracking : Popped items are saved to history with auto-cleanup

: Popped items are saved to history with auto-cleanup Edit & Reorder : Modify items or manually reorder them within a queue

: Modify items or manually reorder them within a queue Export & Backup: Export to JSON/Markdown, backup to file, and restore

Syntax

task description -priority #queue-name

Component Format Description Task Plain text The task description Priority -<number> Higher = more urgent (optional, defaults to 0) Queue #<name> Queue name (optional, defaults to "default")

Examples

Call mom -8 #personal Review PR -5 #work Buy groceries #shopping Quick note

Priority Levels

Priority Level Color 8+ 🔴 Critical Red 5-7 🟠 High Orange 3-4 🟡 Medium Yellow 1-2 🟢 Low Green 0 ➖ None Gray

Commands

Add to Queue

Add tasks with real-time preview showing parsed task, queue, and priority level.

Queue Pop

Pop the highest priority item from the queue. Optionally specify a queue name to pop from a specific queue only.

When an item is popped:

It's removed from the active queue Copied to your clipboard Saved to history

View Queue

A comprehensive view of all your tasks with:

Filtering : Switch between Active, History, or All views

: Switch between Active, History, or All views Actions : Pop items (individually or highest from queue) Edit item text, priority, or queue Move items up/down within a queue Copy to clipboard Restore items from history Export as JSON or Markdown Backup/restore to file Settings for history retention

:

Keyboard Shortcuts (View Queue)

Shortcut Action Enter Pop selected item ⌘C Copy to clipboard ⌘E Edit item ⇧↑ / ⇧↓ Move item up/down ⌘P Pop from current queue ⌘⇧P Pop highest from any queue ⌘D Toggle detail panel ⌘F Cycle view filter ⌘⇧J Export as JSON ⌘⇧M Export as Markdown ⌘⇧B Backup to file ⌘⇧R Restore from backup ⌘, Settings ⌃X Remove from queue

Settings

History Retention: Configure how many days to keep popped items (default: 15 days, set to 0 to keep forever)

Backup