A Raycast extension to quickly search for IP addresses across all your Google Cloud Platform projects.
Before using this extension, you need:
gcloud CLI installed:
brew install google-cloud-sdk
Authenticated with GCP:
gcloud auth login
Node.js (v18 or later) installed
Clone this repository:
cd /path/to/raycast-gcp-ip-search
Install dependencies:
npm install
Start development mode:
npm run dev
Open Raycast and search for "Search IP Address"
Once you're ready to publish to the Raycast Store:
npm run publish
Follow the prompts to submit your extension.
Cmd + M to switch modes.
Enter does nothing to prevent accidental switching.
Enter to configure your custom project list.
The extension will:
Enter - Open in GCP Console (in result view) / Configure Custom Projects (in Custom Mode Welcome view)
⌘ + Enter - Copy GCP Console URL
⌘ + D - Toggle Details View
⌘ + M - Cycle Search Modes (Quick -> Detailed -> Custom)
⌘ + Shift + P - Configure Custom Projects (Only in Custom Mode)
⌘ + X - Remove from History
The extension searches for IPs in:
raycast-gcp-ip-search/
├── src/
│ ├── search-ip.tsx # Main command UI
│ ├── utils.ts # GCP CLI utilities
├── assets/
│ └── icon.png # Extension icon
├── package.json # Extension manifest
└── tsconfig.json # TypeScript config
npm run dev - Start development mode with hot reload
npm run build - Build the extension
npm run lint - Lint the code
npm run fix-lint - Auto-fix linting issues
npm run publish - Publish to Raycast Store
Make sure gcloud is installed and in your PATH:
which gcloud
# Should output: /usr/local/bin/gcloud or similar
Ensure you're authenticated:
gcloud auth list
# Should show your account
Try listing projects manually:
gcloud projects list
npm run dev is running
Pin-Yi
MIT License - feel free to use and modify as needed!