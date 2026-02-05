GCP IP Search

A Raycast extension to quickly search for IP addresses across all your Google Cloud Platform projects.

Features

🔍 Search Modes : Quick : Stops after first match (Fastest) Detailed : Scans all projects Custom : Scans selected projects only

: 📊 Rich UI : Beautiful list interface with detailed metadata

: Beautiful list interface with detailed metadata 🕒 Search History : Quickly access your recent searches

: Quickly access your recent searches 🔄 Recursive Search : Easily search for internal/external IPs found in instance details

: Easily search for internal/external IPs found in instance details 🚀 Quick Actions : Open GCP Console, copy IP/names with keyboard shortcuts

: Open GCP Console, copy IP/names with keyboard shortcuts 🎯 Smart Filtering : Filter results by status, project, name, or region

: Filter results by status, project, name, or region 👻 Ephemeral IP Support : Identifying ephemeral IPs vs static reserved IPs

: Identifying ephemeral IPs vs static reserved IPs ✅ Validation : Validates IPv4 and IPv6 formats before searching

: Validates IPv4 and IPv6 formats before searching 💡 Real-time Progress: See results as they're found

Prerequisites

Before using this extension, you need:

gcloud CLI installed: brew install google-cloud-sdk Authenticated with GCP: gcloud auth login Node.js (v18 or later) installed

Installation

For Development

Clone this repository: cd /path/to/raycast-gcp-ip-search Install dependencies: npm install Start development mode: npm run dev Open Raycast and search for "Search IP Address"

For Publishing

Once you're ready to publish to the Raycast Store:

npm run publish

Follow the prompts to submit your extension.

Usage

Open Raycast (⌘ + Space) Type "Search IP Address" Welcome Screen: Quick / Detailed Mode : Press Cmd + M to switch modes. Enter does nothing to prevent accidental switching.

: Press to switch modes. does nothing to prevent accidental switching. Custom Mode: Press Enter to configure your custom project list. Search: Enter the IP address you want to search for and press Enter. History: Your recent searches are saved. You can select a history item to view its results again without rescanning.

The extension will:

Search across all your GCP projects

Show results in real-time as they're found

Display resource details (type, region/zone, status)

Allow you to locally filter results (e.g., type "running" to see only running instances)

Keyboard Shortcuts

Enter - Open in GCP Console (in result view) / Configure Custom Projects (in Custom Mode Welcome view)

- Open in GCP Console (in result view) / Configure Custom Projects (in Custom Mode Welcome view) ⌘ + Enter - Copy GCP Console URL

- Copy GCP Console URL ⌘ + D - Toggle Details View

- Toggle Details View ⌘ + M - Cycle Search Modes (Quick -> Detailed -> Custom)

- Cycle Search Modes (Quick -> Detailed -> Custom) ⌘ + Shift + P - Configure Custom Projects (Only in Custom Mode)

- Configure Custom Projects (Only in Custom Mode) ⌘ + X - Remove from History

What It Searches

The extension searches for IPs in:

Forwarding Rules : Load balancer IPs (Global & Regional)

: Load balancer IPs (Global & Regional) Addresses : Reserved/static IP addresses

: Reserved/static IP addresses Compute Instances : VM internal and external IPs (including ephemeral IPs)

: VM internal and external IPs (including ephemeral IPs) Cloud Routers: Routers using specific IP addresses

Development

Project Structure

raycast-gcp-ip-search/ ├── src/ │ ├── search-ip.tsx # Main command UI │ ├── utils.ts # GCP CLI utilities ├── assets/ │ └── icon.png # Extension icon ├── package.json # Extension manifest └── tsconfig.json # TypeScript config

Available Scripts

npm run dev - Start development mode with hot reload

- Start development mode with hot reload npm run build - Build the extension

- Build the extension npm run lint - Lint the code

- Lint the code npm run fix-lint - Auto-fix linting issues

- Auto-fix linting issues npm run publish - Publish to Raycast Store

Troubleshooting

"gcloud CLI not found"

Make sure gcloud is installed and in your PATH:

which gcloud # Should output: /usr/local/bin/gcloud or similar

"No GCP projects found"

Ensure you're authenticated:

gcloud auth list # Should show your account

Try listing projects manually:

gcloud projects list

Extension not showing in Raycast

Make sure npm run dev is running Check for errors in the terminal Try reloading Raycast (⌘ + R in any Raycast window)

Author

Pin-Yi

License

MIT License - feel free to use and modify as needed!

Repository

https://github.com/880831ian/raycast-gcp-ip-search