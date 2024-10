Veganify

Instantly verify the vegan status of food ingredients using the Veganify API. Perfect for quick checks while cooking or shopping for groceries online.

[!IMPORTANT]

Before using this extension, please read the Veganify Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Features

Check the vegan status of individual ingredients

Check the vegan status of multiple ingredients at once

Get results in a list or a table

Copy the results to the clipboard

Search for ingredients in multiple languages

How to use