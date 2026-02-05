Standing Desk Tracker
Track your standing and sitting time throughout the day to maintain a healthy work routine.
Features
- Real-time Tracking: Track your standing and sitting sessions in real-time
- Menubar Integration: Quick access to your current status and daily stats from the menubar
- Statistics Dashboard: View detailed statistics for today, this week, or this month
- Smart Notifications: Get motivated with notifications when you've been sitting too long or need to reach your daily standing goal
- Quick Toggle: Easily switch between standing and sitting states with a single command
- Session History: All your sessions are automatically saved and tracked
Commands
Standing Desk Tracker
Main command to view and manage your standing/sitting state. Shows current status, elapsed time, and today's statistics.
Standing Desk (Menubar)
Displays your current status in the menubar with quick access to:
- Current state (Standing/Sitting) and elapsed time
- Today's statistics (standing, sitting, total time)
- Quick toggle to switch states
Toggle Standing/Sitting
Quick command to toggle between standing and sitting states without opening a view.
Standing Desk Stats
View detailed statistics including:
- Total time, standing time, and sitting time
- Visual breakdown with progress bars
- Session statistics (count, average duration, longest/shortest sessions)
- Filter by day, week, or month
Preferences
The menubar command includes the following configurable preferences:
- Sitting Warning (minutes): Show notification if sitting for more than this many minutes (default: 45)
- Daily Standing Goal (hours): Target hours of standing per day (default: 3)
- Notification Cooldown (minutes): Minimum minutes between notifications (default: 10)
Usage
- Start Tracking: Open the "Standing Desk Tracker" command and select your current position (Standing or Sitting)
- Switch States: Use the toggle action or the "Toggle Standing/Sitting" command when you change positions
- View Stats: Open "Standing Desk Stats" to see detailed statistics for different time periods
- Menubar Access: The menubar command updates every 10 seconds and provides quick access to your status
Installation
- Clone this repository
- Install dependencies:
npm install
- Build the extension:
npm run build
- Open Raycast and import the extension
Development
# Run in development mode
npm run dev
# Lint code
npm run lint
# Fix linting issues
npm run fix-lint
License
MIT