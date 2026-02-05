Standing Desk Tracker

Track your standing and sitting time throughout the day to maintain a healthy work routine.

Features

Real-time Tracking : Track your standing and sitting sessions in real-time

: Track your standing and sitting sessions in real-time Menubar Integration : Quick access to your current status and daily stats from the menubar

: Quick access to your current status and daily stats from the menubar Statistics Dashboard : View detailed statistics for today, this week, or this month

: View detailed statistics for today, this week, or this month Smart Notifications : Get motivated with notifications when you've been sitting too long or need to reach your daily standing goal

: Get motivated with notifications when you've been sitting too long or need to reach your daily standing goal Quick Toggle : Easily switch between standing and sitting states with a single command

: Easily switch between standing and sitting states with a single command Session History: All your sessions are automatically saved and tracked

Commands

Standing Desk Tracker

Main command to view and manage your standing/sitting state. Shows current status, elapsed time, and today's statistics.

Standing Desk (Menubar)

Displays your current status in the menubar with quick access to:

Current state (Standing/Sitting) and elapsed time

Today's statistics (standing, sitting, total time)

Quick toggle to switch states

Toggle Standing/Sitting

Quick command to toggle between standing and sitting states without opening a view.

Standing Desk Stats

View detailed statistics including:

Total time, standing time, and sitting time

Visual breakdown with progress bars

Session statistics (count, average duration, longest/shortest sessions)

Filter by day, week, or month

Preferences

The menubar command includes the following configurable preferences:

Sitting Warning (minutes) : Show notification if sitting for more than this many minutes (default: 45)

: Show notification if sitting for more than this many minutes (default: 45) Daily Standing Goal (hours) : Target hours of standing per day (default: 3)

: Target hours of standing per day (default: 3) Notification Cooldown (minutes): Minimum minutes between notifications (default: 10)

Usage

Start Tracking: Open the "Standing Desk Tracker" command and select your current position (Standing or Sitting) Switch States: Use the toggle action or the "Toggle Standing/Sitting" command when you change positions View Stats: Open "Standing Desk Stats" to see detailed statistics for different time periods Menubar Access: The menubar command updates every 10 seconds and provides quick access to your status

Installation

Clone this repository Install dependencies: npm install Build the extension: npm run build Open Raycast and import the extension

Development

# Run in development mode npm run dev # Lint code npm run lint # Fix linting issues npm run fix-lint

License

MIT