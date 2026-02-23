Raycast extension to quickly connect to AirPlay/Sidecar displays while seamlessly preserving your audio output. No more audio switching to your iPad or Mac display!
Perfect for:
Manages audio output to prevent switching.
brew install switchaudio-osx
The extension will prompt you to install it if missing.
Allows Raycast to control System Settings.
System Settings → Privacy & Security → Accessibility → Enable Raycast
⌘ Space
Keyboard shortcuts:
Enter - Connect to selected display (or scan if empty)
⌘⇧Q - Set/clear as Quick Connect display
⌘R - Rescan for displays
⌘N - Add display manually
⌘O - Open System Settings to see display names
Ctrl+X - Remove a display
⌘ Space
⌘⇧Q to set it as Quick Connect
You can also set the display name manually in extension preferences as a fallback.
Pro tip: Assign a hotkey to Quick Connect for instant access.
|Command
|Mode
|Description
|Connect to Display
|View
|Browse and connect to any available display
|Quick Connect
|No-view
|Instantly toggle your configured display
Uses the battle-tested approach from Raycast's official Sidecar extension:
AXPress accessibility action (more reliable than click)
system_profiler
Three-layer aggressive approach ensures no audio leaks to the display:
Result: Any audio switch happens so fast (< 100ms) it's imperceptible to human ears.
|Issue
|Solution
|"Missing Dependencies"
|Install SwitchAudioSource:
brew install switchaudio-osx
|"Could not find display menu button"
|System UI may have changed. Please report an issue with your macOS version
|"Display not found in menu"
|Ensure target device is unlocked, nearby, and has AirPlay/Sidecar enabled
|Script fails or hangs
|Check Accessibility permissions: System Settings → Privacy & Security → Accessibility → Raycast
|Audio still switches briefly
|This is expected - the revert is < 100ms and should be imperceptible
|No displays found
|Make sure devices are on same WiFi and Bluetooth is enabled
MIT