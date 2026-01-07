Rust Documentation
Search and browse the Rust Standard Library documentation directly from Raycast.
How to Use
- Open Raycast and type "Search Standard Library" or just start typing to search
- Search for any Rust item (functions, structs, traits, macros, etc.)
- Press
↵ to view detailed documentation with formatted Markdown
- Available actions:
- View full documentation inline
- Open in browser
- Copy item path or URL
What's Included
Search across the entire Rust Standard Library:
- std - Standard library items
- core - Core library primitives
- alloc - Allocation and collections
Features
- Smart Search - Results ranked by relevance with exact and prefix matches prioritized
- Visual Type Indicators - Color-coded icons for different types:
- Structs (Blue) • Enums (Orange) • Functions (Green)
- Traits (Magenta) • Macros (Purple) • Modules (Yellow)
- Plus: primitives, constants, keywords, type aliases, unions, and more
- Inline Docs - Read formatted documentation without leaving Raycast
- Fast & Cached - Documentation is cached for instant subsequent searches
No Setup Required
This extension works out of the box. Just install and start searching!
For Developers
Contributing
Contributions welcome! See the GitHub repository to submit issues or pull requests.
Technical Details
- Fetches docs from official Rust documentation (doc.rust-lang.org)
- Parses HTML with Cheerio and converts to Markdown
- Uses Raycast's caching API for performance
- Built with TypeScript and React
MIT License • Built with ❤️ for the Rust community