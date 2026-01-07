StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Rust Documentation

Search Rust Standard Library documentation
0x
0xOse
New
Install Extension
Overview

Rust Documentation

Search and browse the Rust Standard Library documentation directly from Raycast.

How to Use

  1. Open Raycast and type "Search Standard Library" or just start typing to search
  2. Search for any Rust item (functions, structs, traits, macros, etc.)
  3. Press to view detailed documentation with formatted Markdown
  4. Available actions:
    • View full documentation inline
    • Open in browser
    • Copy item path or URL

What's Included

Search across the entire Rust Standard Library:

  • std - Standard library items
  • core - Core library primitives
  • alloc - Allocation and collections

Features

  • Smart Search - Results ranked by relevance with exact and prefix matches prioritized
  • Visual Type Indicators - Color-coded icons for different types:
    • Structs (Blue) • Enums (Orange) • Functions (Green)
    • Traits (Magenta) • Macros (Purple) • Modules (Yellow)
    • Plus: primitives, constants, keywords, type aliases, unions, and more
  • Inline Docs - Read formatted documentation without leaving Raycast
  • Fast & Cached - Documentation is cached for instant subsequent searches

No Setup Required

This extension works out of the box. Just install and start searching!

For Developers

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the GitHub repository to submit issues or pull requests.

Technical Details

  • Fetches docs from official Rust documentation (doc.rust-lang.org)
  • Parses HTML with Cheerio and converts to Markdown
  • Uses Raycast's caching API for performance
  • Built with TypeScript and React

MIT License • Built with ❤️ for the Rust community

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
DocumentationDeveloper Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.