Rust Documentation

Search and browse the Rust Standard Library documentation directly from Raycast.

How to Use

Open Raycast and type "Search Standard Library" or just start typing to search Search for any Rust item (functions, structs, traits, macros, etc.) Press ↵ to view detailed documentation with formatted Markdown Available actions: View full documentation inline

Open in browser

Copy item path or URL

What's Included

Search across the entire Rust Standard Library:

std - Standard library items

Features

Smart Search - Results ranked by relevance with exact and prefix matches prioritized

- Results ranked by relevance with exact and prefix matches prioritized Visual Type Indicators - Color-coded icons for different types: Structs (Blue) • Enums (Orange) • Functions (Green) Traits (Magenta) • Macros (Purple) • Modules (Yellow) Plus: primitives, constants, keywords, type aliases, unions, and more

- Color-coded icons for different types: Inline Docs - Read formatted documentation without leaving Raycast

- Read formatted documentation without leaving Raycast Fast & Cached - Documentation is cached for instant subsequent searches

No Setup Required

This extension works out of the box. Just install and start searching!

For Developers

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the GitHub repository to submit issues or pull requests.

Technical Details

Fetches docs from official Rust documentation (doc.rust-lang.org)

Parses HTML with Cheerio and converts to Markdown

Uses Raycast's caching API for performance

Built with TypeScript and React

MIT License • Built with ❤️ for the Rust community