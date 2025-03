BetterDisplay

This extension allows you to control your display using BetterDisplay from the comfort of Raycast.

Features

Turn display on/off

Turn PIP on/off

Change display resolution

Change display brightness

Change display contrast

Disclaimer

This project is not affiliated, associated, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with BetterDisplay. BetterDisplay can be found at betterdisplay.pro. All issues or feature requests related to this extension should be filed using the appropriate button on the store page.