Raycast-Slurm

Manage Slurm Workload Manager jobs across multiple clusters and inspect utilization from Raycast.

Requirements

SSH access to one or multiple Slurm clusters

The clusters must be defined as a Host entry in ~/.ssh/config

Getting Started

Install extension Slurm from the Raycast extension store Open Select Clusters and press ↵ on all clusters you wanna monitor. If a password or 2FA prompt is needed, a Terminal window opens automatically — log in there, close terminal, then return to Raycast Use any other command — they will run for all active clusters

Commands

Command Description My Slurm Jobs Your jobs with status, elapsed time, resource usage, logs, and cancel option All Slurm Jobs Same view for all jobs HPC Info Hardware information for all compute nodes HPC Util Live per-node CPU load, memory utilization and GPU allocation Slurm Menu Bar Running and pending job counts in the macOS menu bar Select Clusters Activate or deactivate SSH connections to your clusters

Preferences

Preference Default Description Control Persist 12h How long the SSH connection stays alive after the last command (OpenSSH ControlPersist )

Multiple Clusters