Obsidian Tasks

Manage your Obsidian Tasks through Raycast
AvatarÖzenç Bilgili
New
Install Extension
Overview

Obsidian Tasks Raycast Extension

A Raycast extension to manage your Obsidian tasks from your menubar, with full support for the Obsidian Tasks Plugin format. This extension is specifically designed to work with the official Obsidian Tasks Plugin, maintaining complete compatibility with its task format and features, but it can be used without it too.

Features

  • 📋 List Tasks: View all your tasks with sorting and filtering
  • Add Task: Create new tasks with due dates, priorities, and tags
  • 📝 Edit Task: Modify existing tasks
  • Mark Task Done: Quickly mark tasks as complete
  • 🧠 Full Obsidian Tasks Plugin Support: 100% compatible with the Obsidian Tasks Plugin format, including priorities, dates, and recurrence
  • 📅 Multiple Date Types: Support for due dates, scheduled dates, and start dates
  • 🔄 Recurring Tasks: Support for recurring task syntax
  • 🏷 Tags Support: Add and filter by tags
  • 🔔 Menubar Integration: See your highest priority task right in the menubar

Requirements

Configuration

The extension requires minimal setup:

  1. Tasks File Path: Select your tasks file (e.g., tasks.md)

Usage

List Tasks

View all your tasks in a searchable list. Tasks are displayed with their attributes including:

  • Priority levels (high, medium, low)
  • Due dates with overdue highlighting
  • Scheduled dates
  • Start dates
  • Tags
  • Recurrence rules
  • Task source file

You can mark tasks as done or edit them directly from this view.

Add Task

Create new tasks with:

  • Description
  • Priority level
  • Due date
  • Scheduled date
  • Start date
  • Recurrence rule (e.g., "every day", "every week on Monday")
  • Tags

Edit Task

Modify all aspects of an existing task, including:

  • Description
  • Priority level
  • Dates (due, scheduled, start)
  • Recurrence rule
  • Tags
  • Completion status

Mark Task Done

Quickly mark tasks as done from a filtered list showing only incomplete tasks.

Menubar Item

The extension adds a menubar item showing your highest priority task. You can:

  • See the task description
  • View task details (configured in preferences)
  • Mark the task as done directly from the menubar
  • Open the task in Obsidian

Task Format

This extension uses the Obsidian Tasks Plugin format:

- [ ] Task description 🔺 📅 2023-04-15 ⏳ 2023-04-10 🛫 2023-04-05 🔁 every week #work #urgent

The format includes:

  • Checkbox for completion status: - [ ] (incomplete) or - [x] (complete)
  • Priority markers: 🔺 (high), 🔼 (medium), 🔽 (low)
  • Date markers: 📅 (due date), ⏳ (scheduled date), 🛫 (start date)
  • Recurrence marker: 🔁 followed by recurrence rule
  • Tags: prefixed with #
  • Completion date: ✅ followed by completion date

Troubleshooting

  • No tasks appear: Check that your Obsidian vault path and tasks file path are configured correctly.
  • Changes not showing in Obsidian: Ensure Obsidian is refreshing the file (you may need to close and reopen the file).
  • Date formatting issues: The extension uses ISO date format (YYYY-MM-DD) for compatibility with the Obsidian Tasks Plugin.

Feedback and Contributions

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvements, please open an issue on the GitHub repository.

License

MIT

Development

Prerequisites

  • Node.js
  • npm
  • Raycast

Setup

  1. Clone the repository
  2. Run npm install to install dependencies
  3. Run npm run dev to start the development server

Code Formatting

This project uses Prettier for code formatting. To format your code:

# Format all TypeScript files
npm run format

# Check if files are formatted correctly
npm run format:check

The project is configured to automatically format code when you save files in VS Code (with the Prettier extension).

