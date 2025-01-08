StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Shodan

Search the Shodan database for internet-connected devices, view host details, and manage saved queries
Overview

Shodan for Raycast

Search the world's first search engine for Internet-connected devices, directly from Raycast.

Shodan indexes servers, webcams, routers, IoT devices, industrial control systems, and more. This extension brings Shodan's powerful reconnaissance capabilities to your fingertips.

Features

Search & Discovery

  • Search Shodan — Execute queries with filters, view results with vulnerability indicators
  • Host Lookup — Free initial lookup via InternetDB, with optional full Shodan scan
  • DNS Lookup — Resolve hostnames, reverse DNS, subdomain enumeration
  • Exploit Search — Search Shodan's exploit database (requires membership)

Organization & History

  • 75+ Preset Queries — Ready-to-use queries across 13 categories
  • Favorite Queries — Save and organize your most-used searches
  • Search History — Automatic tracking with quick re-run

Analysis Tools

  • Honeyscore Check — Detect potential honeypots (0-100% probability)
  • Vulnerability Display — CVEs sorted by CVSS severity
  • Screenshot Detection — Shows count of available screenshots

Account Management

  • Network Alerts — Monitor IPs for changes
  • Account Info — Track API credits and plan status

Setup

  1. Install from the Raycast Store
  2. Get your API key from account.shodan.io
  3. Enter the key when prompted

Commands

CommandDescription
Search ShodanQuery the Shodan database
Host LookupIP information (InternetDB free, Shodan detailed)
Search HistoryRe-run recent queries
Preset QueriesBrowse 75+ pre-built queries
Favorite QueriesYour saved searches
DNS LookupDNS resolution & subdomains
Search ExploitsExploit database search
Network AlertsManage IP monitoring
Account InfoView credits & status

Query Syntax

# Basic search
apache country:US

# Filter by port and product
port:22 product:OpenSSH

# Organization search
org:"Amazon" port:443

# Vulnerability search
vuln:CVE-2021-44228

# Combined filters
country:DE city:Berlin port:80 http.title:"Dashboard"

Common Filters

FilterExampleDescription
port:port:3389Search by port number
country:country:ITTwo-letter country code
city:city:RomeCity name
org:org:"Telecom Italia"Organization name
product:product:nginxSoftware/product name
version:version:1.19.0Software version
os:os:"Windows Server"Operating system
hostname:hostname:example.comHostname/domain
net:net:192.168.0.0/24CIDR notation
vuln:vuln:CVE-2023-1234CVE identifier
has_screenshot:has_screenshot:trueHas screenshot
http.title:http.title:LoginHTML page title
http.status:http.status:200HTTP status code
ssl:ssl:trueHas SSL/TLS
ssl.cert.subject.CN:ssl.cert.subject.CN:*.google.comSSL certificate CN

Preset Categories

CategoryExamples
WebcamsIP cameras, CCTV, video streams
IndustrialSCADA, PLCs, Modbus, BACnet
DatabasesMongoDB, Elasticsearch, Redis, CouchDB
NetworkRouters, switches, firewalls
AuthenticationExposed login panels, default credentials
VulnerabilitiesLog4j, EternalBlue, Heartbleed
IoTSmart devices, sensors, controllers
CloudAWS, Azure, Kubernetes, Docker
Remote AccessRDP, VNC, TeamViewer, SSH
StorageNAS, FTP, SMB shares
Home AutomationHome Assistant, openHAB
PrintersNetwork printers, print servers
MiscGame servers, dev tools, misc

Keyboard Shortcuts

ActionShortcut
Copy IP⌘ C
Copy as JSON⌘ ⇧ C
View on Shodan⌘ O
Check Honeyscore⌘ ⇧ H
Save to Favorites⌘ S
Delete⌘ ⌫

Tip: Host Lookup uses InternetDB first (free, no credits) before querying Shodan.

Credits

Preset queries sourced from:

License

MIT

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Developer ToolsSecurity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
