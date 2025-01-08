Search the world's first search engine for Internet-connected devices, directly from Raycast.
Shodan indexes servers, webcams, routers, IoT devices, industrial control systems, and more. This extension brings Shodan's powerful reconnaissance capabilities to your fingertips.
|Command
|Description
|Search Shodan
|Query the Shodan database
|Host Lookup
|IP information (InternetDB free, Shodan detailed)
|Search History
|Re-run recent queries
|Preset Queries
|Browse 75+ pre-built queries
|Favorite Queries
|Your saved searches
|DNS Lookup
|DNS resolution & subdomains
|Search Exploits
|Exploit database search
|Network Alerts
|Manage IP monitoring
|Account Info
|View credits & status
# Basic search
apache country:US
# Filter by port and product
port:22 product:OpenSSH
# Organization search
org:"Amazon" port:443
# Vulnerability search
vuln:CVE-2021-44228
# Combined filters
country:DE city:Berlin port:80 http.title:"Dashboard"
|Filter
|Example
|Description
port:
port:3389
|Search by port number
country:
country:IT
|Two-letter country code
city:
city:Rome
|City name
org:
org:"Telecom Italia"
|Organization name
product:
product:nginx
|Software/product name
version:
version:1.19.0
|Software version
os:
os:"Windows Server"
|Operating system
hostname:
hostname:example.com
|Hostname/domain
net:
net:192.168.0.0/24
|CIDR notation
vuln:
vuln:CVE-2023-1234
|CVE identifier
has_screenshot:
has_screenshot:true
|Has screenshot
http.title:
http.title:Login
|HTML page title
http.status:
http.status:200
|HTTP status code
ssl:
ssl:true
|Has SSL/TLS
ssl.cert.subject.CN:
ssl.cert.subject.CN:*.google.com
|SSL certificate CN
|Category
|Examples
|Webcams
|IP cameras, CCTV, video streams
|Industrial
|SCADA, PLCs, Modbus, BACnet
|Databases
|MongoDB, Elasticsearch, Redis, CouchDB
|Network
|Routers, switches, firewalls
|Authentication
|Exposed login panels, default credentials
|Vulnerabilities
|Log4j, EternalBlue, Heartbleed
|IoT
|Smart devices, sensors, controllers
|Cloud
|AWS, Azure, Kubernetes, Docker
|Remote Access
|RDP, VNC, TeamViewer, SSH
|Storage
|NAS, FTP, SMB shares
|Home Automation
|Home Assistant, openHAB
|Printers
|Network printers, print servers
|Misc
|Game servers, dev tools, misc
|Action
|Shortcut
|Copy IP
⌘ C
|Copy as JSON
⌘ ⇧ C
|View on Shodan
⌘ O
|Check Honeyscore
⌘ ⇧ H
|Save to Favorites
⌘ S
|Delete
⌘ ⌫
Tip: Host Lookup uses InternetDB first (free, no credits) before querying Shodan.
Preset queries sourced from:
MIT