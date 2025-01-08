Shodan for Raycast

Search the world's first search engine for Internet-connected devices, directly from Raycast.

Shodan indexes servers, webcams, routers, IoT devices, industrial control systems, and more. This extension brings Shodan's powerful reconnaissance capabilities to your fingertips.

Features

Search & Discovery

Search Shodan — Execute queries with filters, view results with vulnerability indicators

— Execute queries with filters, view results with vulnerability indicators Host Lookup — Free initial lookup via InternetDB, with optional full Shodan scan

— Free initial lookup via InternetDB, with optional full Shodan scan DNS Lookup — Resolve hostnames, reverse DNS, subdomain enumeration

— Resolve hostnames, reverse DNS, subdomain enumeration Exploit Search — Search Shodan's exploit database (requires membership)

Organization & History

75+ Preset Queries — Ready-to-use queries across 13 categories

— Ready-to-use queries across 13 categories Favorite Queries — Save and organize your most-used searches

— Save and organize your most-used searches Search History — Automatic tracking with quick re-run

Analysis Tools

Honeyscore Check — Detect potential honeypots (0-100% probability)

— Detect potential honeypots (0-100% probability) Vulnerability Display — CVEs sorted by CVSS severity

— CVEs sorted by CVSS severity Screenshot Detection — Shows count of available screenshots

Account Management

Network Alerts — Monitor IPs for changes

— Monitor IPs for changes Account Info — Track API credits and plan status

Setup

Install from the Raycast Store Get your API key from account.shodan.io Enter the key when prompted

Commands

Command Description Search Shodan Query the Shodan database Host Lookup IP information (InternetDB free, Shodan detailed) Search History Re-run recent queries Preset Queries Browse 75+ pre-built queries Favorite Queries Your saved searches DNS Lookup DNS resolution & subdomains Search Exploits Exploit database search Network Alerts Manage IP monitoring Account Info View credits & status

Query Syntax

# Basic search apache country:US # Filter by port and product port:22 product:OpenSSH # Organization search org: "Amazon" port:443 # Vulnerability search vuln:CVE-2021-44228 # Combined filters country:DE city:Berlin port:80 http.title: "Dashboard"

Common Filters

Filter Example Description port: port:3389 Search by port number country: country:IT Two-letter country code city: city:Rome City name org: org:"Telecom Italia" Organization name product: product:nginx Software/product name version: version:1.19.0 Software version os: os:"Windows Server" Operating system hostname: hostname:example.com Hostname/domain net: net:192.168.0.0/24 CIDR notation vuln: vuln:CVE-2023-1234 CVE identifier has_screenshot: has_screenshot:true Has screenshot http.title: http.title:Login HTML page title http.status: http.status:200 HTTP status code ssl: ssl:true Has SSL/TLS ssl.cert.subject.CN: ssl.cert.subject.CN:*.google.com SSL certificate CN

Preset Categories

Category Examples Webcams IP cameras, CCTV, video streams Industrial SCADA, PLCs, Modbus, BACnet Databases MongoDB, Elasticsearch, Redis, CouchDB Network Routers, switches, firewalls Authentication Exposed login panels, default credentials Vulnerabilities Log4j, EternalBlue, Heartbleed IoT Smart devices, sensors, controllers Cloud AWS, Azure, Kubernetes, Docker Remote Access RDP, VNC, TeamViewer, SSH Storage NAS, FTP, SMB shares Home Automation Home Assistant, openHAB Printers Network printers, print servers Misc Game servers, dev tools, misc

Keyboard Shortcuts

Action Shortcut Copy IP ⌘ C Copy as JSON ⌘ ⇧ C View on Shodan ⌘ O Check Honeyscore ⌘ ⇧ H Save to Favorites ⌘ S Delete ⌘ ⌫

Tip: Host Lookup uses InternetDB first (free, no credits) before querying Shodan.

Credits

Preset queries sourced from:

License

MIT